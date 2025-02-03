73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Beyoncé teases ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour stop in Las Vegas

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual ...
Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
More Stories
Kenny Mayne attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green on Tuesday, ...
ESPN icon is not a comic — usually — but is headlining the Strip
Fans dance as Wet Leg performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday ...
Rolling Stone says ‘long-term investment’ will return Las Vegas festival
Joey Chestnut, center, competes against Nick Wehry, left, and Patrick Bertoletti in the third a ...
Joey Chestnut chows down 15 bagels to win $5K in Las Vegas
Brian Regan is coming to the Palazzo Theatre in 2025. (Las Vegas Events)
Famous Las Vegas Strip theater turns to comic headliners
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2025 - 9:05 am
 
Updated February 3, 2025 - 11:31 am

Beyoncé is riding high, and riding to Las Vegas, on her “Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.”

Sources familiar with the recording superstar report she will play Allegiant Stadium on the U.S. series. Expect a summer date at the Raiders home stadium.

Beyoncé would be returning to Allegiant after playing two shows at the stadium in August 2023 on her “Renaissance World Tour.”

The 43-year-old entertainment icon forecast the tour on social media on Sunday, posting that she would be playing several major cities on the upcoming tour. She specified Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Paris, London, her hometown of Houston, Washington, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Beyoncé official website lists April 28-May 1, May 4 and May 7 as the opening dates at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The series then runs through Soldier Field in Chicago; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.; NRG Stadium in Houston; Northwest Stadium in Washington; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 11.

Las Vegas is not listed, but there is room for a date here if the tour extends into late-July or August.

The Vegas stop would snuff out talk of her running a residency at Sphere. Such a production would not be possible until 2027 at the earliest, given her new tour plans.

Beyoncé won the Grammy for Album of the Year for the first time also Country Album of the Year — producing an instant GIF with the nonplussed response — for “Cowboy Carter.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES