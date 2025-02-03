Beyoncé teases ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour stop in Las Vegas

Beyoncé, who just won her first album of the year Grammy Award, is reportedly planning a tour stop at Allegiant Stadium.

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beyoncé is riding high, and riding to Las Vegas, on her “Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.”

Sources familiar with the recording superstar report she will play Allegiant Stadium on the U.S. series. Expect a summer date at the Raiders home stadium.

Beyoncé would be returning to Allegiant after playing two shows at the stadium in August 2023 on her “Renaissance World Tour.”

The 43-year-old entertainment icon forecast the tour on social media on Sunday, posting that she would be playing several major cities on the upcoming tour. She specified Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Paris, London, her hometown of Houston, Washington, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Beyoncé official website lists April 28-May 1, May 4 and May 7 as the opening dates at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The series then runs through Soldier Field in Chicago; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.; NRG Stadium in Houston; Northwest Stadium in Washington; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 11.

Las Vegas is not listed, but there is room for a date here if the tour extends into late-July or August.

The Vegas stop would snuff out talk of her running a residency at Sphere. Such a production would not be possible until 2027 at the earliest, given her new tour plans.

Beyoncé won the Grammy for Album of the Year for the first time also Country Album of the Year — producing an instant GIF with the nonplussed response — for “Cowboy Carter.”