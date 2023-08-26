Beyoncé tickets around $100 for Allegiant Stadium shows

Ticketmaster is showing $89.99 range, not including fees, for the “Irreplaceable” hitmaker at Sunday’s concert.

Beyoncé for a Benjamin? That is the case for the R&B superstar’s “Renaissance World Tour” shows this weekend at Allegiant Stadium.

As listed on Ticketmaster, seats in the upper-regions are starting at $89.99, not including fees, for the “Irreplaceable” hit-maker at Sunday’ concert.

Tickets for Saturday’s show start at $145. These seats are available on Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale listing, either not purchased in the original sale or offered back by the original purchaser.

Secondary markets are also showing Beyoncé starting at little more than $100 for “in-the-door” tickets. Secondary market LasVegasTickets.com starts at $125 for Saturday, in the upper level, and $119 for Sunday. StubHub.com is listing prices starting at $90 for both nights.

Seats in the lower level start at about $300, up to $3,000 in the Club Renaissance section encircling the stage.

By comparison, day-of tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” shows at Allegiant Stadium started at $500-$600 for a back-of-stage view, up to $2,500 downstairs.

Demand dictates these prices, naturally. Demand for “Renaissance World Tour” at Allegiant Stadium softened when the second dates was added in February. That show was announced about a week after the original Saturday performance went on sale.

In all, the 32-time Grammy Award winner is selling about 80,000 tickets over two nights, in a typically busy night of live entertainment in Las Vegas. Adele, Bruno Mars, Duran Duran and Godsmack are all among the headliners in Vegas this weekend.

