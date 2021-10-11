Bieber Las Vegas: Pop star packs XS

Justin Bieber said he had never started a show at 1 a.m., until hosting a performance at XS Nightclub.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

LUNAY, on stage at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 7 for Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender. (Danny Mahoney)

The Kid Laroi performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Kehlani Pop performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Kehlani Pop performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

LUNAY, on stage at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 7 for Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender. (Danny Mahoney)

Jaden Smith performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Kehlani, performs at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, as part of Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender, by Pollen Presents on Oct. 7, 2021. (Danny Mahoney)

Jaden Smith performs at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas as part of Justin Bieber Y Friends, The Vegas Weekender on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

As they say, leave it to Bieber. The pop superstar himself capped “Justin Bieber and Friends, The Vegas Weekender,” by Pollen Presents, late Saturday at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Bieber performed “Yummy,” “Ghost,” “What Do You Mean” and a slow-tempo “Peaches” to end the three-day event. Bieber put a time stamp on his start, arriving with, “Vegas, what’s up, this is the first show I’ve ever started at 1 in the morning.” His wife, Hailey, arrived near the end of the set and the couple departed together.

The event opened Thursday and ran through the weekend, with XS and Encore the headquarters. Thursday, ticket holders watched the new Amazon movie, “Justin Bieber: Our World” and an opening party at XS Nightclub with Grammy-winning musician Kehlani and Latin star Lunay.

Event producer Pollen is a growing entertainment company that also organized the J Balvin “Neón Experience” at Resorts World. Events included parties at Encore and XS Nightclub, and also a pop-up skate event at Area15 on Saturday (Bieber did not attend that event, constructed on The Grounds at the venue).

Friday, Australian rapper and songwriter The Kid Laroi and Jaden Smith (stage name of Jaden) performed at Encore Beach Club. Marshmello and Jaden also performed as part of Bieber’s send-off set.

Elsewhere at Wynn, The Kid Laroi performed an unbilled set Friday at Delilah. Also Friday, XS resident headliners The Chainsmokers took in dinner at the new Casa Playa restaurant and nightspot, which is a Mexican coastal concept. Separately, Kehlani was in a private dining room with her crew.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.