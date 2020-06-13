101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

‘Big Elvis’ sighting on Las Vegas Strip as King of Kings back at Harrah’s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 5:11 pm
 

He’s been off-stage since an unlucky Friday the 13th. But the man in the black jumpsuit, white scarf and matching face mask can still fire up a crowd.

“This place hasn’t been open in three months!” Pete Vallee, Vegas’s beloved “Big Elvis,” said Friday afternoon at Harrah’s Piano bar. “So, how about ‘Viva Las Vegas?’ Everybody!”

The socially distant, small but but mighty crowd swayed and sang as the Strip mainstay returned to Harrah’s for the first time since March 13. Vallee’s purely Elvis, all-request, no-cover show runs 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Just before Vallee’s first set, Caesars Entertainment entertainment exec Damian Costa said “Big Elvis” was the first live entertainment on the Strip in his company’s COVID-19 reopening.

I have no problem with that.

“The vibe is a little weird, but it feels good to be back,” said Vallee, wearing a silk Elvis/TCB face mask between sets. “It’s not what I’m used to, but the people seem to like it and are glad that I’m here. That, I love.”

Big Elvis has loomed large in Vegas since arriving in 1997 for a gig at the since-closed Roadhouse saloon on Boulder Highway. Station Casinos heard about Vallee’s growing locals following and booked him at Sunset Station and Fiesta Rancho.

In 2002, then-Coast Casinos owner and Vegas gaming icon Michael Gaughan pulled Vallee into the lounge at Barbary Coast. The hotel switched to Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall & Saloon under Boyd Gaming, and is today the Caesars Entertainment-owned Cromwell. Vallee moved to the Piano Bar at Harrah’s in 2012.

The 54-year-old singer with the resonant, Presley-esque voice has outlasted just about every Elvis show in Vegas in the past 25 years. That includes such hefty productions as Cirque’s “Viva Elvis” at Aria eight years ago, and “Elvis Experience” at Westgate Las Vegas, which faltered in 2015.

Big Elvis also survived beyond “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel In Concert,” which closed in December, after an eight-month run just up the escalators at Harrah’s Showroom. The only other Elvis production standing on the Strip is “All Shook Up” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops. Steve Connolly continues to kick it up in “Spirit of the King” at Four Queens on Fremont Street.

As the longest-running Elvis in Vegas, Vallee is grooving more than in years past, attempting to get his weight down to 280 from his current 400. Fifteen years ago, Big Elvis checked in at 960 pounds.

“I’m on may way down,” Vallee said. “I’m taking better care of myself and trying to be healthy.”

There’s no doubt Vallee’s position as a free show has helped generate a following. The Piano Bar sits just off the Strip, where even in pandemic times pedestrians file into the room to check out the commotion. He says his longevity is carried by Elvis’s catalogue.

“All this music is timeless,” Vallee says. He also says he’s been divinely guided throughout his career.

“I believe in God,” Big Elvis says. “He’s blessed me, and the people — what can I say? They’re awesome.” Even that mask can’t hide the smile.

Hold that court

Costa estimates Caesars Entertainment has currently booked nearly 70 hours of live entertainment at the non-ticketed, outdoor Carnaval Court, between Harrah’s and Linq Hotel. Rock cover band Mr. $ Mrs. Smith kick off the return from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. These guys have been cranking it out at Carnaval Court for more than a decade.

Also, The Twins dueling pianos act of Kimberley and Tamara Pinegar also returns to the Piano Bar this weekend and runs Tuesdays through Wednesdays beginning at 9 p.m., running to 1 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

You can actually perform a live-entertainment hopscotch from Big Elvis, across to Petrossian Bar & Lounge at Bellagio (for great piano artistry led by David Osborne), come back to the The Twins and close it out at Carnaval Court. Wear comfortable shoes, and thank me later.

Groove triumvirate

Mayfair Supper Club is gradually returning its dancers to its production at Bellagio. Not quite the full treatment, three members of the original team in in select numbers. Show co-producer Kim Willecke of No Ceilings Entertainment calls it “the light light” version. OK. Nonetheless, Mayfair remains the most extensive live-entertainment amenity in the Strip’s COVID reopening.

No drag here

The second weekend of drag shows at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios, starring Christopher Kenny, who plays Edie in “Zumanity,” are being rescheduled. DreamlandXR CEO Chris Crescitelli is developing a documentary about Las Vegas entertainment in the face of COVID-19, and is closing venue to the public this weekend to record numbers for that project.

Live entertainment returns to the site Thusday through June 20 with the Tickle Me Comedy Club. The venue is drawing attention from other shows, or at least one other show, from a prominent Vegas resort. More shall be revealed, as it were.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
5
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The first guests arrive at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas as the resort reopens after 7 ...
Las Vegas customers gambling with face covers
By / RJ

One day we’ll have an impressive array of COVID-19 face masks. Maybe we’ll trade them, like Topps baseball cards in the old days. Or maybe stage an exhibit of face covers at a downtown art gallery.