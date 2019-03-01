Bill Nye, ‘The Science Guy,’ to open EDC Las Vegas

Bill Nye, "The Science Guy," is shown with Electric Daisy Carnival and Insomniac Events sounder Pasquale Rotella are teaming on a "Kinetic Energy" theme for this year's EDC May 17-19 at Las Vefgas Motor Speedway. (Insomniac Events)

Bill Nye, “The Science Guy,” once said, “The information you get from social media is not a substitute for academic discipline at all.”

However, the wondrous sight-and-sound spectacle of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas offers a social-media bonanza.

Nye’s fascination with science and energy and EDC’s massive-scale application of those qualities are mixing at this year’s festival. Nye and Pasquale Rotella, founder of EDC and production company Insomniac Events, are teaming on the theme of “Kinetic Energy” for this year’s event.

EDC runs May 17-19. In year’s past, the event has embraced such themes at its Kinetic Field as “Kinetic Cathedral,” for sonic worship, “Crystal Village,” with its population of owls; “Kinetic Temple” for sacred sounds; “Mother Earth” for organic-electronic scenes, “Kinetic Gia,” and last year, “Kinetic Love.”

Nye, a famed TV personality who is forever educating and embracing the qualities of energy, appears in a video promoting the partnership and will also officially kick off the event May 17 at Cosmic Meadow Stage.

A release announcing the Nye-Rotella partnership says, “This year’s ‘Kinetic Energy’ theme will bring an electrifying experience to the Nevada desert that unites more than 400,000 Headliners through a beautiful vibration of movement and energy during the most anticipated event of the year.”

If that sounds like what EDC is anyway, touche. The festival’s lead marketing phrase is “Under The Electric Sky.” But this is a rare appearance and endorsement by a renowned scientist who can at once explain and rejoice in the electric images and electric music that powers the festival.

“Think of the potential,” the 63-year-old Nye says. “Hundreds of thousands of people moving their bodies, freeing their minds, and dancing to music under the glow of spectacular light. “We’ll convert all this potential to a carnival of kinetic energy!”

Forever innovative in his presentation of the live experience, Rotella welcomed Nye to Insomniac headquarters Thursday, which was National Science day.

“He’s beloved by so many in this community, and with this year’s Kinetic Energy theme, it felt like the perfect collaboration,” Rotella says, speaking of Nye. “I’ve always believed this music and these events are good for the mind, body and spirit. Bill brought his own unique energy to this special reveal to help spread that message. I can’t wait for him to kick off our opening ceremony at EDC Las Vegas.”

The festival span three days over eight stages, with night-closing firework displays and state-of-the-art productions for the sea of costumed revelers. The party runs all night at Camp EDC, the campground set up next to the speedway replete with pool parties and DJ performances for those who are lodging in tents and RVs.

In 2011, Rotella moved the Electric Daisy Carnival to Las Vegas from its previous home at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In an interview in 2017, he said he uses the dazzling technology to evoke real emotion. “I don’t want to come across as too positive or cheesy, but it’s real. People need love. They want to connect. They want to be happy. I am trying to to deliver that opportunity, as much as I can.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.