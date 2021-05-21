Billie Eilish brings ‘Power’ to Las Vegas in 2022

Las Vegas is one of 32 dates on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” next year.

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Your Power” is our power on April 1, 2022, as Billie Eilish headlines T-Mobile Arena.

The show is a stop on Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” running 32 dates beginning in February. Tickets are on sale noon May 28, starting at $40.50 (not including fees) at Ticketmaster.com.

Eilish is also scheduled to headline Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas running Sept. 17-19. She also starred at the 2019 Life is Beautiful and IHeartRadio festivals in 2019, appearing on successive nights at the events.

Eilish has released “Your Power,” her latest single, ahead of her “Happier Than Ever” album due July 30. The song debuted at No. 10 at on the Billboard Hot 100, exceeding 150 million streams in the first two weeks of release.

This year, the 19-year-old Eilish won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year for “everything i wanted,” and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song “No Time To Die.”

In February, the documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by R.J. Cutler was released on Apple TV+.

Eilish, who has won seven Grammys, turns 20 in December.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.