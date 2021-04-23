Billy Gibbons getting his ‘fast-finger chops’ ready for Nashville tribute

Billy Gibbons, who resides in Vegas, is being honored by Brad Paisley, Eric Church and Dennis Quaid in Nashville next month.

Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides up the Strip in Las Vegas with Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons folds a bandanna for Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes at Rick's Rollin' Smoke BBQ and Tavern during a bike ride on Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons takes a water break at Rick's Rollin' Smoke BBQ and Tavern during a bike ride on Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Billy F. Gibbons lives in Las Vegas these days. But he’s being honored in “Nash Vegas” next month, by an all-star lineup of singers and musicians.

“A Tribute To Billy Gibbons” is set for May 16 at the the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Brad Paisley, Dennis Quaid, Eric Church, Jimmie Vaughan, Larkin Poe, Lucinda Williams, Ronnie Milsap, Travis Tritt, Tim Montana, Guthrie Trapp and other “surprise,” or rather unbilled, guests will be performing.

“It’s a deck full of aces, and I am honored,” Gibbons said during a chat this week. “I’m getting my fast-finger chops ready for Nashville.”

That’s a guitar term, which Gibbons has likely coined.

ZZ Top, which is Gibbons’ primary ensemble, is scheduled to play The Venetian Theatre from Oct. 8-16. The band is wrapping their first album since 2012’s “La Futura.” The threesome of Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard marked their 50th anniversary in 2020, sadly without performing live to celebrate the occasion.

Gibbons also is due to release his latest solo album, “Hardware” on June 4. The album’s latest advance single, “Desert High,” was released April 15. “West Coast Junkie” was out in March.

The Nashville event is being recorded “live to tape,” according to producers, with broadcast and streaming plans to be announced. The live audience will be at reduced capacity and socially distanced. Tickets are onsale now, through the Grand Ole Opry website, should you be in the region.

Led by music director Martin Guigui on piano, the show’s all-star band features established pros Fred Eltringham (drums), Mike Merritt (bass), Audley Freed (guitar), Richie LaBamba Rosenberg (trombone), Joe Sublett (sax) and Mike Pender (trumpet).

“What an honor it is for the America Salutes You benefit concert series 2021 to kick off at the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville honoring Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top for his 50-plus years of amazing entertainment and philanthropic work,” commented Bob Okun, Executive Producer, America Salutes You. “This live to tape broadcast show will be distributed nationally to raise awareness and funds for the best in class nonprofit charities assisting our front line heroes.”

Public donations will be made to several nonprofits, including ThanksUSA, CreatiVets, the USO, First Responders Children‘s Foundation. Returning sponsors include: Walgreens, Verizon Media, Amazon, Medstar Health, KLOVE Media, The Center for Discovery and The Davis Elkins Foundation with more to be announced.

