Billy Gibbons, Mark Davis, and cowbell at Vegas rock awards

Standing backstage at Sunday’s “Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards” show was a guy in a fake moustache, holding a cowbell and drumstick, who looked just like Chris Kattan.

Wait. That was Chris Kattan.

His was one of the many memorable moments in Vegas Rocks! Magazine founder Sally Steele’s rock revival at Sam’s Town Live.

Kattan, an-“SNL” cast member from 1996-2003 and current stand-up headliner, would introduce Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult. Fans of “SNL” and the band know where this is going.

Kattan was featured in one of the most memorable “SNL” skits ever, the 2000 “More Cowbell!” sketch with host Christopher Walken as fictional music producer, Bruce Dickinson and Will Ferrell on cowbell. The band was working out BOC’s “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper,” with Ferrell’s aggressive cowbell running over the sound mix. Jimmy Fallon, Chris Parnell and Horatio Sanz also performed in the sketch, which should be played on an endless loop in the Smithsonian.

A video of the skit was played as Kattan walked onstage and slammed his own cowbell. Then he said, “Really, don’t fear the reaper. Don’t fear him. Welcome him.”

The rollicking evening of rock ‘n’ roll was filled with other “SNL”-esque moments. Many performers and presenters poked and grabbed the stage curtain, attempting to find the opening. Steele convinced award recipient Frankie Moreno (who was introduced by yours truly) to play a second song in his appearance. “No, no! You’re not done!” Steele reminded, after Moreno had played an unplanned rockabilly number.

And, a member of the blazing Vegas rock band Crashing Wayward tossed several picks toward the front row. One landed near bonafide rock star Rick Nielsen, famous for throwing dozens of picks to the crowd during Cheap Trick shows.

I picked it up, and said, “Do you want this?” and Nielsen pulled a Cheap Trick pick from his pocket and said, “Trade ya!”

Also, someone ran into the awards table, knocking a statue to the floor. Someone should have dialed up the Stones’ “Shattered.”

As Steele put it Wednesday, “I’m just happy that I survived, from all the stress.”

Not to say it wasn’t fun. It was a blast, spiritually and noisily. Raiders owner Mark Davis and guitar great Orianthi showed up and were swarmed at the theater entrance. Kip Winger led a rowdy, show-closing, all-star cover of Cheap Trick’s “Surrender” to cap the show. Danny Koker and Count’s 77 fired up their local following.

Along with those previously mentioned, those honored included Rikki Rockett of Poison, Tim “Ripper” Owens of Judas Priest, Bruce Kulick of Kiss, Lizzy Borden and Simon Wright of AC/DC and Dio, Blas Elias of Slaughter, Marco Mendoza of Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy, Robert Sarzo, and Jason Walker & The Majestic 12 were all lauded.

Steele was asked Wednesday if the show might return.

“I’m kind of superstitious. My last two shows in the even-numbered have been luckier than the odd-numbered years,” Steele said. “We’ll do it again in ‘26, if I’m still alive.”

A different sort of rock show

Powerhouse attorney David Chesnoff was honored at the prestigious Scopus Award Gala at Encore. Chesnoff has repped such famous/infamous figures as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Mike Tyson, Bruno Mars and Suge Knight.

Chesnoff has defend his clients in more than 30 states (including disrepair — ba-dum-bum).

Esteemed MGM Grand and Tropicana resort exec Alex Yemenidjian presented Chesnoff with the honor. The award is named for Mount Scopes in Jerusalem site of The Hebrew University. American Friends of Hebrew University sponsor the award.

Comic Jeff Ross, aka The Roastmaster General, emceed. Ross said from the stage, “David Chesnoff makes sure what happens here, stays here.” Not so much a joke as a recitation of fact.

Bay Area horn-band legends Tower of Power were the unbilled headliner, a total surprise to almost everyone in the room. Audra McDonald had been the original performer booked, but called out for illness about 10 hours before the show.

The 10-piece Tower of Power roster was swiftly assembled and ready to level the place. It was a piece of magic, a reference to Bernie Yuman, Siegfried & Roy’s longtime manager, who helped make it happen. SARMOTI lives on.

Laugh it out

The Laugh Factory at the Trop is not booking any comics or residency headliners (such as Murray Sawchuck and Rich Little) past March 31, despite what you see on the ticket sites. This is until employees and vendors are made aware of the hotel’s future as the A’s plan to overtake the site. That message should be clear by the end of this month.

Your VegasVille Moment

I ran into Steffi Graf at Sambalatte at Boca Park on Friday morning. This is the second odd sighting of Graf in the past four months. I caught her and her hubby, Andre Agassi, playing pickle ball with a group of friends at the Plaza in October.

Cool Hang Alert

Catch the flawless vocal stylings of Chadwick Johnson at The Composers Room Showlounge Stage at 7 p.m. Friday. “At This Moment” is the title in the latest high-quality presentation at Damian Costa’s place at Historic Commercial Center. Get there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.