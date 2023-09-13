Billy Gibbons to jam with Morris Day in ‘Purple’ party

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top has partnered with Morris Day on a song. Now he’s joining him onstage.

Billy Gibbons and Morris Day are shown at a store in Los Angeles during a break in recording sessions for the new song, "“She Was Too Much Girl For Me,” a collaboration with Snoop Dogg. (@TheMorrisDay Instagram)

Morris Day performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons performs on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

We learned of the Morris Day and Billy F. Gibbons collab when they were spotted shopping together. Now it’s time to check them out.

Along with his famed backing outfit The Time, Day brings “The Purple Legacy” to The Strat Theater at 8 p.m. Sept. 29-30 (the original July dates were rescheduled “for unforeseen circumstances”). Go to tickets.thestrat.com to access the party.

Gibbons, Day’s unlikely songwriting partner, is joining both shows to perform “Too Much Girl 4 Me.” The song is on Day’s latest album, “Last Call,” which refers to Day’s decision to close his performance career next year.

Day and Gibbons both confirmed this month that the sharp-dressed man will be in both shows at The Strat.

“I’m honored to have Billy Gibbons join me on stage for the ‘Purple Legacy concert extravaganza — and first time ever performance of our latest single,” Day said in a statement. “History will be made that night.”

History has been made already with this tandem. Day was started recording “Last Call” in fall of 2019. The following January, Gibbons ran into Courtney Benson and Will Luke of Morris Day Management at the Grammy Awards after-party at Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge.

Benson mention Day’s album and casually asked Gibbons, “Do you have a song?” Billy always has a song. “Too Much Girl 4 Me” was a song that suited both parties. The banter seems natural:

“Hey, Morris, what was that girl’s name?” Gibbons asks at the start.

“Which one, Billy G?” Day asks.

“Well, check and see.” says Gibbons.

“She said she’s got somethin’ for you, and me,” Day reasons.

The song has a rhythm that is insistent, and a classic Gibbons guitar solo.

The video was filmed at the legendary Pioneer Saloon and a convenience store in Goodsprings (that was the shopping sequence), Soulbelly BBQ in the Arts District and The Strat Theater.

The 66-year-old Day of course plans to perform “The Bird” and “Jungle Love” from the Prince’s 1984 film, “Purple Rain” in his purple party. Gibbons met Prince once and the two had a long conversation about guitars. It’s possible the ZZ Top co-founder will dovetail into some purple-hued classics himself.

Geechy, grenades and jokes

“Geechy Guy: A Celebration of Joke Grenades, One-Liners, Dirty Jokes … Oh, And Life!” is set for 2 p.m. (doors at 1 p.m.) Sept. 27 at The Space. This is a party to honor the gifted, distinctive comic and writer who died Thursday at his home in Las Vegas at age 59. No admission.

We promise music and appetizers at doors, then comedy, surprises (likely more music and comedy, some magic and lots of memories) and an “epic” karaoke party to close it out. Call 702.903.1070 for intel.

Might we recommend …

“Abandon” at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st Street at Arts Square. The theatrical piece that visits the terrifying world of Marquis de Sade. The production is billed as “frightening, kinky and darkly humorous.” The cast is entirely Vegas whose credits include Blue Man Group and Cirque, and who have worked on”The Conjuring” and “Stranger Things.”

The “Abandon” preview is Oct. 5, with shows running throughout October. The Oct. 13 performance (Friday the 13th) is to benefit The Center. Go to theatre.vegas/abandon for the intel..

Tease this …

A serious Las Vegas rocker plans to jam with Brian Newman’s band “After Dark” at NoMad Library in the next run of shows Sept. 28-Oct. 4.

Cool Hang Alert

David Tatlock’s powerhouse Soul Juice Band plays Chrome Showroom at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station at 8 p.m. Saturday. Duck for cover, yet no cover, for this one. Gotta be 21-over, and ready for the groove.

