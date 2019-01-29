Saturday night in Las Vegas, Chris Rock and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the new speakeasy/club/cool hang On The Record after the Lady Gaga’s rollicking “Enigma” performance (when Bradley Cooper sauntered to the stage to sing “Shallow”).

Billy Idol is shown with Mark Houston and DJ Cash during a stop at On The Record at Park MGM on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 (Tony Tran).

Jim Gaffigan performs at the 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

David Guetta performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

I once told my friend Franky Perez to introduce me as a cobbler. So he does, telling people I work on shoes.

But I’m not that type of cobbler. I cobble information, cobble notes, and here are some now:

Las Vegas Idol

Billy Idol closed his latest weekend shows at Pearl Concert Theater on Saturday night, to return in October. The nature of Las Vegas is that I had tickets to two of his performances and was yanked away both times. No matter. In October. One of Idol’s many qualities is he is a favorite of Palms GM Jon Gray, who boasts impeccable musical, fashion and hair-style tastes.

Idol made it to On The Record at Park MGM on Friday night, touring the facility with owners Jonnie and Mark Houston. If ever need to look cool, have your photo taken with Billy Idol. Instant credibility, for generations.

Saturday night, Chris Rock and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the new speakeasy/club/cool hang after the Lady Gaga’s rollicking “Enigma” performance. Bradley Cooper was actually seated next to Rock before he sauntered to the stage to sing “Shallow”).

And a fashion note: While at OTR, Rock and Flea both wore beanies, baby.

Wynn bolsters lineup

Wynn Nightlife has made a spate (a spate, I tell you!) of announcements; none are related to Drake, but no matter.

The biggie is star DJ David Guetta. He has re-signed through 2020 with the hotel. Starting in April, he’s at Encore Beach Club every Saturday through June. He’s also set to headline XS Nightclub, with dates to be announced. Wynn Nightlife Managing Partner Alex Cordova says Guetta “has been a massive asset to our programming and we are thrilled to have him maintain his exclusive Las Vegas residency with Wynn Nightlife. We look forward to working with him on even larger-scale productions.”

The resort’s Art of the Wild 2019 lineup has also been announced. The festival runs March 22-24 at XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club and Encore Beach Club at Night (which is Encore Beach Club, but at night). Bedouin, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, DJ Tennis, Fisher, Guy Gerber, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Kaz James, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, The Martinez Brothers, Nic Fanciulli and Paco Osuna are the first set of artists to be announced.

Wynn’s exclusive resident DJ roster features the aforementioned Bedouin, Black Coffee, Fisher, Gerber, Jones, and The Martinez Brothers; along with Rufus Du Sol, Nicole Moudaber, Elrow, Paradise, Rumors and Saga. More to come, certainly, from Wynn Nightlife, where the CO2 cannons never fail to refresh.

The hottest of pockets

Stand-up star Jim Gaffigan is making his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. His “Quality Time” tour stops at the Strip venue 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 18; tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Gaffigan’s stage act is well-known for his take on the foodstuff Hot Pockets. He’s also delivered a classic stretch about the manatee. “The sea cow, you ever see that animal? It’s endangered, and I think it’s because it’s out of shape. It looks like a retired football player.”

Bookmakers take Texas

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook vice president Jay Kornegay, MGM Resorts’ Jay Rood and Jeff Stonebeck; the D’s Matt Metcalf and Mike Van Ermen; and independent bookmaker Kenny White all visited San Antonio. They all watched exhibition football from a league that hasn’t even showcased a regular-season game yet.

Why? The group was invited to review action in the new Alliance of American Football, which begins play the weekend after the Super Bowl.

“The league is talented and will have some variations in the rules,” Kornegay said Monday afternoon after returning to Las Vegas. “They also have coaches with winning resumes and will introduce new technology that will be interesting to follow.”

Charlie Ebersol (co-producer of “The Profit” on CNBC) is AAF’s co-founder. The eight-team league is split in the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos are in the East. Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet are in the West.

Steve Spurrier coaches the Apollos, Mike Singletary the Express, Dennis Erickson the Stallions and Mike Martz the Fleet. All have served as head coaches in the NFL. Some big names and great nicknames in the AAF. Wager accordingly.

Boning up

Neon Museum Chief Executive Officer Rob McCoy said Monday afternoon that the attraction would expand to meet the demand of decommissioned Vegas signs on display. The latest is the Hard Rock Cafe sign, being delivered to the property this week.

“We are currently working on another space, which is very nearby,” McCoy said. “It’s hush-hush right now.”

The Boneyard already displays decommissioned signs at its main parcel on Las Vegas Boulevard North, just south of Cashman Center, and also the North Gallery, home to the “Brilliant” projection display, which opened Feb. 1, 2018.

The Book of Carp

My buddy and former R-J colleague Steve Carp is hosting a signing of his new book, “Vegas Born: The Remarkable Story of the Vegas Golden Nights,” from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Sunset Station’s Club Madrid. The event is also a viewing party for the Golden Knights-Carolina Panthers game. No cover, but the book’ll cost ya. Well worth it, though. Steve is an ace.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter,@JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.