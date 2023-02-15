52°F
Kats

Billy Idol to perform first Hoover Dam show ever

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 12:32 pm
 
British singer Billy Idol performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Bra ...
British singer Billy Idol performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Billy Idol at the Palms on Jan. 18, 2019. (Denise Truscello)
Billy Idol at the Palms on Jan. 18, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

The video-projection potential alone seems breathtaking.

Billy Idol is performing the first concert at Hoover Dam on April 8. The rock idol is performing for a select group of 250 guests to raise awareness of the region’s severe drought.

Idol announced the show Feb. 6 on his Twitter page. His longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens, is also committed to the performance.

This is a highly restricted, exclusive event. To attend, guests can purchase one of two VIP packages, with weekend of activities including luxury accommodations at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The packages run $1,500 and $2,200, offering deluxe rooms at the Waldorf, access to the afterparty at Hard Rock Live, signed merch, brunch and complimentary drinks. Go to thisisvertigolive for info.

Idol has headlined for several years on and off the Strip, most recently at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan last November.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Achtung Baby: U2 coming to the Sphere
By / RJ

“U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere” was revealed in superlative fashion, with a quick but dazzling commercial in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

