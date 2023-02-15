Billy Idol to perform first Hoover Dam show ever
Billy Idol is playing Hoover Dam in April, raising awareness for severe drought conditions.
The video-projection potential alone seems breathtaking.
Billy Idol is performing the first concert at Hoover Dam on April 8. The rock idol is performing for a select group of 250 guests to raise awareness of the region’s severe drought.
Idol announced the show Feb. 6 on his Twitter page. His longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens, is also committed to the performance.
On April 8th, I will perform the first concert ever at Hoover Dam to help raise awareness of the drought issues in the North American West: https://t.co/VnNYSTuUSe
-BFI pic.twitter.com/Tn3nbtHVmd
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) February 6, 2023
This is a highly restricted, exclusive event. To attend, guests can purchase one of two VIP packages, with weekend of activities including luxury accommodations at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The packages run $1,500 and $2,200, offering deluxe rooms at the Waldorf, access to the afterparty at Hard Rock Live, signed merch, brunch and complimentary drinks. Go to thisisvertigolive for info.
Idol has headlined for several years on and off the Strip, most recently at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan last November.
Billy Idol’s Hoover Dam show
VIP and Super VIP Offers:
**
VIP WEEKENDER ($1,499++)
— Limited to 100 tickets.
— City View Deluxe Room at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (2 night)
— Exclusive access to Aftershow Party at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
— Deluxe gift box
— Access to Friday night exclusive Hard Rock Welcome Party
— Billy Idol Hoover Dam Live Concert access (includes complimentary drinks at the show
— Inclusion of your name in the credits of finished film
— Luxury coach transfers to and from the Dam
— Souvenir lanyard VIP Pass
— VIP Membership to Vertigo Private Reserve
— Portal to access exclusive content / merch
SUPER VIP TICKET ($2,249++)
— Limited to 100 tickets
— Superior Strip View Room at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (2 nights)
— Exclusive access to Aftershow Party at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegaa
— Deluxe gift box personalized and signed by Billy Idol
— Mimosa Q&A brunch on Sunday with Billy Idol’s guitarist, Steve Stevens, plus an exclusive look at concert footage from the night before at the Dam.
— Access to Friday night exclusive Hard Rock Welcome Party
— Billy Idol Hoover Dam Live Concert access (includes complimentary drinks at the show)
— Inclusion of your name in the credits of finished fim
— Luxury coach transfers to and from the Dam
—- Souvenir lanyard VIP Pass
— VIP Membership to Vertigo Private Reserve
— Portal to access exclusive content / merch