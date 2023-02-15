Billy Idol to perform first Hoover Dam show ever

Billy Idol is playing Hoover Dam in April, raising awareness for severe drought conditions.

British singer Billy Idol performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Billy Idol at the Palms on Jan. 18, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

The video-projection potential alone seems breathtaking.

Billy Idol is performing the first concert at Hoover Dam on April 8. The rock idol is performing for a select group of 250 guests to raise awareness of the region’s severe drought.

Idol announced the show Feb. 6 on his Twitter page. His longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens, is also committed to the performance.

On April 8th, I will perform the first concert ever at Hoover Dam to help raise awareness of the drought issues in the North American West: https://t.co/VnNYSTuUSe -BFI pic.twitter.com/Tn3nbtHVmd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) February 6, 2023

This is a highly restricted, exclusive event. To attend, guests can purchase one of two VIP packages, with weekend of activities including luxury accommodations at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The packages run $1,500 and $2,200, offering deluxe rooms at the Waldorf, access to the afterparty at Hard Rock Live, signed merch, brunch and complimentary drinks. Go to thisisvertigolive for info.

Idol has headlined for several years on and off the Strip, most recently at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan last November.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.