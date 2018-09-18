Billy Idol to play 10 shows at the Palms next year

An original pioneer of the punk-rock movement, Billy Idol has signed on for 10 dates at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms.

Billy Idol performs at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. (Joey Ungerer)

Billy Idol keeps true to both his '80s fashion sense and contrasting crooner's voice on the first night of his "Forever" showcase at the House of Blues. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Billy Idol performs at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Billy Idol is making the Pearl more punk.

An original pioneer of the punk-rock movement, Idol has signed on for 10 dates at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms: five for Jan 18-19 and another five on Oct. 11-12, 2019. Idol has previously played the venue in 2010 and again in 2013. He is also a former headliner at House of Blues through May 2017.

Tickets start at $34.95 (minus fees) and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Idol is the second extended engagement in the Pearl. Blink-182, themselves a punk band, returns in October.

Idol will be joined by Steve Stevens, his longtime lead guitarist.

“Steve Stevens, my band and I have played Vegas many times and its always been a blast. We can’t stay away!” Idol said in a statement today. “Las Vegas keeps us coming back for more.”

In an interview with USA Today, Idol said he plans for a range of hits along with deep cuts and songs from his latest release, “Vital Idol: Revitalized,” out Sept. 28.

“The great thing is, we’ve really started to look back to our old catalog and really mix some songs that we don’t normally play,” he said. “So the people who come to the residency who will get like the greatest hits, but (you’ll) also get two or three songs we don’t usually play, like ‘Catch My Fall’ or ‘Daytime Drama’ or ‘Pumping on Steel.’ They’re deep cuts from the album that we don’t always play.

“… I think that makes it kind of exciting for fans who have seen it before, (but) you still get the really big songs, ‘Eyes Without a Face,’ ‘Rebel Yell,’ ‘White Wedding’ … We’ve somehow managed to do it all.”

The show is a Palms and Live Nation production.

“Billy Idol is an absolute icon in the music world – one of those artists that people of all ages around the world know the lyrics to every song. It’s an honor to have him back at The Pearl at the Palms,” said Palms casino resort general manager Jon Gray. “The Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019 residency perfectly complements the diverse range of musical acts we’re booking at the Pearl and we know these shows will resonate with our audience.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.