Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King

Billy Joel performs a tribute to Elvis at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Billy Joel sings what he wants and says what he thinks. So he delivered “Zanzibar,” an album cut, deep in his set at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

“Here’s another song that was not a hit single …” Joel, marking his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, said in the intro. We would later realize he did not play a real hit, “Tell Her About It.” He dumped the song about all his crazy dreams, for memories of his old man’s car, jazz guitar and a tab at a very cool hang.

It was the right call, as Joel’s fans went nuts for it. He set the table for the evening, praising Allegiant as a “great venue,” and he’d been an Oakland Raiders fan “and now I like the Las Vegas Raiders. He then quickly saying out loud what those of us in the crowd noticed from the downbeat. We had us some echo in the Death Star.

“Now starting in center field, Billy Joel!” the superstar said, as if mimicking the PA announcer at Yankee Stadium. “We have some clap-back.” Right. Might as well dismiss the obvious at the start. His remark about the venue’s sound system, on this night, put everyone on the same plane.

From there, Joel crushed a set that was not quite overflowing with hits but was masterful in its pace. “Vienna,” with the slick intro, was in while “She’s Got A Way” was not. Joel joked about how Linda Ronstadt coerced him into including “Just The Way You Are” on “The Stranger, which is still an amazing piece of work. Joel played seven of the 10 tracks and could easily tuck the full album into his set list.

For “Just The Way You Are,” Joel bowed to the obvious once more, noting the album’s lyrics were of a different, pre-divorce era. As in, “I said, I love you, and that’s forever … nope …”

Joel also honored the great singer-songwriter-pianist Gary Brooker, co-founder of Procol Harum, who died Feb. 19. “He was a big hero of mine,” Joel said. “This was a song that came out in the Summer of Love. Anyone remember the Summer of Love?”

Many did, but those who didn’t recognized Brooker’s enduring “Lighter Shade of Pale” (which has also been covered by Carlos Santana and Steve Winwood on Santana’s latest, “Blessings and Miracles.”

Joel also carved a slot for his backing band to crank out “Tush” by ZZ Top. (And Billy F. Gibbons said of a clip I sent to him, “It looks like a solid excursion into the groove zone! Very fine!”) Guitarist and backing singer Mike DelGuidice, a man after my own heart, tore through that song. Soon after, he was summoning his inner Bocelli for “Nessun dorma.” Crazy-entertaining medley.

Joel even found a moment to memorialize Elvis, donning a pair Fremont Street Experience-quality shades and sideburns. There was a hint of hip-swiveling, too, in what was like a 10-second tribute.

Joel finally seemed ready to send the masses home with “Piano Man,” appearing to close as he sang of the bar crowd, wearing a younger man’s clothes and allowing, “It’s a pretty good crowd, for a Saturday,” which drew a roar.

But just after singing of his microphone smelling like a beer (still), Joel followed with a five-song stretch that was both an encore and knockout blow. “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” with flames and old videos of such icons as Stalin and Marilyn Monroe; a kinda choreographed “Uptown Girl,”; “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me”; a slammin’ “Big Shot” and “You May Be Right” with a catapult into Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.”

As the man says, I may be crazy, but this show is set up for recurring performances in Vegas. Hot funk, cool punk, even if it’s old junk … it’s still Billy Joel to me.

