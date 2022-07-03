Black Keys went with ‘Big Wayne’ Newton at Life is Beautiful

The Black Keys play MGM Grand Garden on Saturday. About three years ago, they made a splash at Life is Beautiful.

Dan Auerbach, left, and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys pose April 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Two decades ago, the two college dropouts from Akron, Ohio recorded a rock album together and sent it to a tiny label in Los Angeles. But then came the hard part. They actually had to learn to play the music live. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Patrick Carney, left , and Dan Aurbach of The Black Keys are shown in a promotional shot. The duo kick off its "Dropout Boogie" tour Saturday, July 9, 2022 at MGM Grand Garden. (Jim Herrington)

It’s a piece of Las Vegas lore, specifically Life Is Beautiful lore: The Black Keys presenting Wayne Newton at the 2019 Life is Beautiful festival. The pairing might have seen as odd as whipped cream on pizza, but it made sense to the Black Keys’ co-founder Pat Carney.

Carney and his bandmate, Dan Auerbach, effectively game-planned Newton’s visit for a wild spin through the hit “Lonely Boy.” Credit the punctuality, or lack thereof, of another famous Wayne for inspiring this idea.

“The idea came from when we played this festival in 2008 outside Baltimore, called the Virgin Fest, and Lil Wayne was going onstage before us,” Carney said in a recent phone interview as the Black Keys open their “Dropout Boogie” tour Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden. “He showed up like an hour and a half late and (screwed up) the whole thing, and we were only allowed to play three songs.

“It kind of happens to Lil Wayne a lot, and I started paying attention to Lil Wayne’s cancellations, and he canceled like every show.”

Guided by fate, Lil Wayne was scheduled to play the 2019 Life is Beautiful’s Downtown Stage, again preceding the Black Keys. Shocker, he canceled. But the guys were ready.

“When I saw he was supposed to go on right before us again, I was like, there is no way he’s showing up,” Carney said. “How funny would it be if we can get Wayne Newton and bring him out onstage and say, ‘We couldn’t get Lil Wayne, but here’s Big Wayne (laughs). We played ‘Lonely Boy’ and it was the perfect song for him.”

As Newton said at the time, “The crowd went ape!”

“Dropout Boogie” is the Black Keys 11th studio release. Another famous Las Vegas resident is partnering with the band. Guitar legend Billy Gibbons plays on “Good Love.”

Gibbons had seen the Black Keys early in their formation, about 20 years ago at a club gig. They have been friendly and musically cohesive ever since.

“I really feel that ZZ Top, in the grand scheme of things, are like the American Rolling Stones. They are so much greater than the perception of them, they are actually an underrated band,” Carney said. “We played with Billy. a few times. Last summer, he was in (Nashville), and we just invited him over to the studio. He wanted to jam and we recorded a bunch of stuff, like 45 minutes of an improvised jam.”

“Good Love” is just a piece of that session.

“We can make a whole record with Billy in three or four days,” Carney said. “We already have a third, or half, of a record already laid out.”

The Black Keys’ have been just Carney and Auerbach, but will be a four-man unit on “Dropout Boogie.” They are inviting musicians Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton for a sampling of the 2021 album “Delta Kream.”

Carney is arriving a couple days early. “I’m trying to decide of I should play golf, or if it’s worth it,” the drummer said. “I’m not sure a lot of bands start their tours in July in Las Vegas, but we will make the most of the trip.”

The Elton-Foster summit

Ronnie Foster has collaborated with such greats as Stevie Wonder and George Benson. Elton J0hn is the latest musician to work with the legendary jazz organist, if only for an interview.

John caught up with Foster a couple weeks ago for John’s “Rocket Hour” radio show on Apple Music. John sought out Foster, who this year returned to Blue Note Records, the label where he began his recording career 50 years ago.

The iconic label has re-released Foster’s debut album, “Two Headed Freap, “on vinyl. The LP is part of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Reissue Series.

Sir Elton allowed that he is a bit late to the Foster story.

“I have to say, I am very ashamed to say, it’s only in the past two months that I’ve come across his music,” John said in introducing Foster, who checked in from the studio facilities at The Space. “Since I’ve discovered his music, I bought all of his albums. He’s an incredible musician, organ player, and an incredible singer.”

Recalling the session last week, Foster said, “It was so beautiful to talk to him. It’s so surreal, I’m still trying to get used to the fact that it happened.”

Rarely do we see Elton John so deferential as he is in the back-and-forth with Foster. The 71-year-old jazz master was featured on “Summer Soft” from Wonder’s “Songs In The Key Of Life” and also backed Benson for years, playing on Benson’s top-selling “Breezin’” album. Foster was also Human Nature’s music director at The Venetian, and (lest we forget) the intergalactic keyboardist Dlandor in “Opium.”

John told Foster he’s been playing Foster’s “Why Don’t You Look Inside” regularly on “Rocket Hour.”

“Yeah! We’ve played it three times already,” John said as Foster chuckled. “It’s such a great track. That rocks.”

Foster told John he picked up the piano at age 4. He hadn’t played an organ until he was in his teens and visited a friend’s house for a jam session. “There was no piano, but there was a Hammond B3. I jumped on it, and it changed my life, forever.”

John smiled and said, “I’m hopeless on the Hammond organ. It’s one of my favorite instruments … To hear it played properly is such a joy for me. Those who can played it, I give my utmost (respect) to.”

Foster plugged his latest album, “Reboot,” which features his son, Chris, on drums and the cover artwork of his daughter, Kaylee. It is another wonderful effort from the Foster collective.

John told Foster he wants to catch the organ master live during his U.S. tour. John is back in the U.S. in July through November (though no stops in Vegas). Foster is booked in the “Jazz is Dead” at The Lodge Room in L.A. on July 31; John is in Foxboro, Mass. at that time.

But nothing is impossible, as Foster has proven with his return to Blue Note.

“I just want to catch you one day,” John said, “because you play the music I want to hear.”

Cool Hang Alert

The “Prince Again Tribute to Prince” plays The Club at the Cannery at 8 p.m. Saturday. This is Bettis Richardson’s fan-pleasing production, running though such classics as “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “1999” and more. Cost is “19.95 (not including fees), go to cannerycasino.com, or visit the hotel box office.

