Blake Shelton: Strip event ‘the fanciest thing I’ve ever been to’

This ain’t no honky-tonk.

Blake Shelton confirmed as much Friday night at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden.

“I just poked my head in the room a while ago, and it’s just beautiful in there,” Shelton said on the red (or, pink) carpet prior to the gala,”This is the fanciest thing I’ve ever been to in my life. Period.”

Shelton’s superstar wife, Gwen Stefani, was also on the carpet and was to perform during the gala.

“Gwen was in the Bahamas doing her show, and she didn’t even start her show at this point last night,” said Shelton, this year’s superstar honoree. So she’s had a heck of a trip getting back here on a charter flight. She’s amazing. She’s Superwoman.”

In its 27th year, the event drew the requisite array of celebs and news makers. Kristin Chenoweth (“Wicked” on Broadway, among many titles, and a past Smith Center headliner), Mickey Guyton (a four-time Grammy nomineee), Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts’ front man for 25 years), Jay Allen (the “Blank Stares” singer-songwriter and Alzheimer’s awareness advocate), Colbie Caillat (The “Bubbly” singer with more than 15 billion streams), Andy Grammer (whose chart-topping singles include “Don’t Give Up On Me” and “Honey, I’m Good”) and Cassadee Pope (winner of season three of “The Voice”).

Celebrated celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck, a supporter of Keep Memory Alive since its launch, and Evan Funke of Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas created exclusive dishes for the gala. Wine pairings were furnished by master sommeliers from Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada.

Fancy, for sure. A more luxurious vibe than the last time we spoke to Shelton, at his Ole Red Las Vegas restaurant and live-music venue on the Strip. He’s excited about the prospects of the club, which opened for business in January and celebrated its grand opening April 16-17. Shelton performed both nights. Stefani joined him on the first.

“Eventually, we’ll be open long enough that people are going to start crashing the place, leaving their concerts and coming over and playing late at night,” Shelton said. “Now, I say that because I’m going to do it. So that least counts as one (laughs). But that’s what it’s designed to do is for these jams and people to get up.”

Is Shelton planning to give some advance notice, or just rush the place?

“I think I can just do it. I’m kind of wild,” Shelton said, “and I know people over there so I think I can just jump up whenever I feel like it.”

We posed the idea of Shelton valeting a tractor at Horseshoe Las Vegas valet. He has an upside-down 1947 Farmall H tractor hanging from the ceiling from his club. He laughed and said, “You got it. That’s right.” A conversation for another, less fancy, evening.

