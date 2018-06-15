Blink-182 calls off weekend shows at Palms in Las Vegas

Travis Barker, the band’s extraordinary drummer, is reportedly suffering from blood clots in both arms and has been advised by doctors to stay of the stage.

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs as part of the band's residency at the Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Blink-182 members, from left, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba perform as part of the band's residency at the Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Blink-182, the first punk band to perform a residency in Las Vegas, has canceled this weekend’s shows at The Pearl at the Palms.

Travis Barker, the band’s extraordinary drummer, is reportedly suffering from blood clots in both arms and has been advised by doctors to stay off the stage.

Barker’s health is being monitored and there is no formal word of when he’ll be back in action. The band is scheduled to return June 23-24.

“Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” Barker said in a statement. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

New performance dates are to be posted on the band’s website.

Tickets can be exchanged for future “Kings of the Weekend” performances. Refunds are offered at the point of purchase.

Earlier Thursday, pop superstar Barry Manilow announced he would not make his scheduled opening weekend at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday as he is hospitalized with bronchitis. Clint Holmes and Earl Turner are filling his dates at International Theater.

