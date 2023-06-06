Bliss Dance not part of Golden Knights jersey tradition

Bliss Dance’s message of strength stands alone at The Park.

Bliss Dance statue is seen before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In terms of statuesque integrity, Bliss Dance stands alone.

The dancing figure at The Park leading to Toshiba Square and T-Mobile Arena seems an ideal model for a Golden Knights jersey. But the statue, showing a reveler grooving at Burning Man, is to remain as-is through the Stanley Cup Final series.

A company rep said Friday the Bliss Dance is an art piece with a serious and important message, honoring the strength of a woman who is both safe and present. Pulling a giant “V”-branded hockey jersey onto the figure might distract from that message.

Across the city, the Statue of Liberty at New York-New York, the Caesar statue at Caesars Palace and the Buddha at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian have worn the Golden Knights’ colors. Lady Liberty hasn’t worn a jersey in two years. No reason given. But she also has a noble message.

Bliss Dance has become a popular social-media spot since it debuted in April 2016. Many of the folks milling around her Monday were in Golden Knights jerseys.

Wayne!

Wayne Newton cranked the siren at T-Mobile Arena for the fifth time (by our count), prior to Monday night’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Once, Newton ran the crank with the Backstreet Boys. He is the all-time VGK cranking champion.

Newton has also performed the ceremonial puck-drop, and has paraded down the Strip with the cup during the 2018 Final.

A Vegas resident since 1958, Newton once told me, “I never thought, in all the years I’ve lived in Las Vegas, we’d see an ice hockey team take over this city.”

Get to know …

Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay, the sports-themed restaurant and tavern at the spot previously occupied by the lower level RM Seafood.

We’ve banked an interview with Carver Road Hospitality CEO Sean Christie, to post this week. The venue opens Friday.A veteran Vegas hospitality exec, Christie moved to town to open House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 1999. He’s now back in that neighborhood, about 20 yards from the HoB entrance.

Christie opened such groundbreaking nightclubs as Jet at Mirage and Blush at the Wynn, and was at MGM Resorts International to launch Mayfair Supper Club. His company also operates Carver Steak at Resorts World.

After nearly a quarter-century in town, Christie says, “Vegas does everything bigger and better.” Flanker takes over in the spot where a Buffalo Wild Wings was announced, just before COVID, and never realized.

Comin’ at us

A few headlining announcements came down Monday morning:

— Jim Gaffigan is back in Encore Theater’s robust comedy series, on Aug. 25-26 and Dec. 8-9. “Barely Alive Tour” is the title, if not description, of his act.

— Rick Springfield has made official what we reported previously official. He’s playing The Strat Theater Nov. 10-11. Rocking out to “Jessie’s Girl” is a good way to prep for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

— Swift-selling headlining comedian Bill Burr is back at Dolby Live on Nov. 17. Burr requires phones to be locked, which allows freedom for his heightened angst.

— Tracy Morgan is at Pearl at the Palms on Nov. 9, his first appearance at the venue. I once stood next to Morgan during a Travis Barker-DJ AM show at then-Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Great guy. Eager to see his premiere at Pearl.

Might We Recommend

R&B star Bryson Tiller at Brooklyn Bowl at 8:3o p.m. (doors 7:30) Wednesday. Tiller is sold out, formally, but check for returned tickets, as he’s making his first Vegas headlining stop in six years. “Exchange,” “Right My Wrongs” and “Wild Thoughts” are among Tiller’s hits. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve been at BB, which rages at full capacity.

What works in Vegas

“Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

The adult musical-comedy revue celebrated its 500th performance, post-pandemic reopening, Friday night. This show has some snap, and ample attitude. Star Enoch Augustus Scott remarked about Katy Perry hitting the 50-show mark at Resorts World Theater: “Fifty shows? That’s cute.” “ZB” opened in December 2013, and has been a hidden gem ever since.

Cast member Sophia Monica, wonderfully talented, baked a cake for the occasion. Dig it, and dig in.

Cool Hang Alert

A first for our friends at Siegel’s Bagelmania, with crooner David DeCosta at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. He works for tips in his Sinatra-styled presentation. This is a CHA for the singing, and also the brunch experience. My favorite menu item is the Jason Strauss Avocado Toast; best beverage is the FizzyWater named for yours truly.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.