Kats

Bono checks out The Sphere; combat sports in play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 10:09 am
 
Bono and the Edge of U2 and DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe visit the Neon Museum's Boney ...
Bono and the Edge of U2 and DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas on March 6, 2023. The visit was to promote the band's upcoming series at The MSG Sphere, and also the rock stars' interview with Lowe on Apple Music. (Neon Museum)
Bono and the Edge of U2 visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas o ...
Bono and the Edge of U2 visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas on March 6, 2023. The visit was to promote the band's upcoming series at The MSG Sphere, and also the rock stars' interview with DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe on Apple Music. (Neon Museum)

U2 front man Bono surreptitiously visited The MSG Sphere on Saturday, according to visual reports from those on-site.

He was reviewing the sites and sound of the place as it has been testing audio and sound technology. Madonna’s “Vogue” reportedly blared through the venue’s PA system, the lyric of Greta Garbo, Dietrich and DiMaggio reverberating through the facility.

Sound man Joe O’Herlihy, who has been with the band 45 years, arrived Friday. He’s well-known for his long beard, which rivals that of David Letterman, and also Billy F. Gibbons.

Also in the Sphere’s sphere, we believe the buzz about the MSG Sphere presenting combat sports in the venue’s programming. This would bring championship boxing and UFC/WWE events into the rotation, along with U2 and the “Postcard From Earth” theatrical experience.

U2 opens Sept. 29, with all 25 dates through December sold out on Ticketmaster. Tickets on secondary-market seller StubHub range from $400 to $1,700, with prices fluctuating according to demand. “Postcard From Earth” opens Oct. 6, tickets priced at $69-$99 (not including fees), with massive availability.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

