Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’

Lady Gaga made an unforgettable foray into the U2 performance on Saturday night.

Gaga is shown grooving to “Beautiful Day” in the VIP section from video captured at the show. This was not the gloriously gowned star of “Jazz + Piano,” walking in to command attention. Gaga showed up in a gray-flannel shirt, black shirt and shorts.

Bono reportedly called out the Dolby Live headliner from the stage during the show’s acoustic set, reportedly calling out, “I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight.”

Unconfirmed reports, and relying on our own brand of facial recognition, indicate actors George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Richard Kind; Pearl Jam legend Eddie Vedder; and sports broadcaster Joe Buck were also in that eclectically populated suite.

Gaga has joined U2 on stage previously, at Madison Square Garden in July 2015 during the Nelson Mandela tribute “Ordinary Love.” The superstar recording artist and actor has just released “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” the new single from the Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” album, due Oct. 20.

Friday, Gaga dropped in to Katy Perry’s “Play” show at Resorts World Theater. AEG Presents officials have confirmed she was there. At this writing, neither artist has posted or commented about the visit. But social media video shows Gaga through the theater during the performance.

Gaga has just closed her latest latest run of “Jazz + Piano.” We expect her to return in the spring. Perry has seven shows left in her remarkably inventive “Play” production.

Perry is planning a new album and global tour in ‘24, but said Saturday, “Of course wanna go and release ‘KP6’ and do other things and go on a world tour, and I’m so excited for when that day comes, but right now I’m so grateful and so, so present in these last seven shows.”

‘Postcard’ draws celebs

Oprah Winfrey made her second (that we know of) trip to The Sphere on Friday for the premiere of “Postcard From Earth.” Pitt, “Better Call Saul” actor Rhea Seehorn, supermodel Hilary Rhoda, filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“Middle of Nowhere,” “Selma”), and “Orange Is the New Black” co-star Natasha Lyonne were all in the house.

Obstructed view review

You might remember, or not, my column from May warning about obstructed-view seats at The Sphere. The view of approximately 800 seats at the top of the 100 section, the lowest section behind general admission, is partially blocked by the 200 section above.

Seats higher than about the 18th row are affected. Lower seats have a clear view, as to those in 200, 300 and GA.

The overhang interferes with the view of the video displays above and behind that section. The view of the band is clear.

But these are premium seats, starting at around $1,000 apiece (for the obstructed-view seats) on the secondary market. One ticket-holder for Saturday’s show reports paying $4,700 for two tickets, only to learn of the problem the day of the show.

This person, and about 50 other ticket-holders with the same complaint, wound up at the customer-service desk. The reported offer was a pair of GA tickets, standing section, which won’t work if you are facing knee surgery in two months (as is this person).

This particular example is still being sorted out. But know this: If you are seeking unobstructed tickets in the 100 section, look for rows 1-18. And thank me later.

Nick of time

Bronx Wanderers arrived in Las Vegas five years ago as a family rock ‘n’ roll act, and remains such, led by patriarch Vinny Adinolfi and dependably energetic showman Vincent John.

But BW lost one member, drummer Nick Adinolfi, in the pandemic reopening. Nick has spent the last two years with his family in far-off land of New Jersey. Mike “Beans” Benigno has filled in ably ever since.

But Nick returns to the act at South Point Showroom this week, the shows running 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. He’s said to be “permanently” back in the production, flying to Vegas for the South Point shows and also joining the band on tour. Expect new songs in the set list.

As Vincent John says, Nick puts the “fun” in “dysfunctional.” And Vincent knows what he’s talking about.

Cool Hang Alert

”Mickie Free’s Vegas Jam: A Night of Prince Grooves” plays Backstage Bar & Billiards on Fremont East at 9 p.m. Monday. Free is joined by DJ Ravidrums.

Free is a Grammy Award winner and Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement recipient. The singer-songwriter-guitar great’s monthly show runs the first Monday of each month (except this month). Tix are $20 GA, $50 VIP (not including fees), go to backstagebarlv.com for intel.

