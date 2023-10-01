74°F
Kats

Bono visits historic Las Vegas church

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 3:16 pm
 
Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV ...
Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Bono has been known to take us to church, musically. He took himself there Sunday.

The U2 front man visited historic Guardian Angel Cathedral, posting a pic at the front of the church, “Giving thanks for two opening shows.”

Guardian Angel is just off the Strip, north of Wynn/Encore on Cathedral Way. According to the church’s website, Guardian Angel Cathedral dates to 1958, when Priests of St. Viator began celebrating a 4:30 a.m. Sunday mass at Strip hotels and casinos to serve tourists and employees.

Guardian Angel Shrine was established on Cathedral Way just off the Strip in 1964, designed by the trailblazing black architect Paul Revere Williams.

Guardian Angel is known for its ornate windows, mosaics and murals. And today, it is known for one legendary worshipper.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

