Brad Garrett brings the love, laughs at MGM Grand wedding

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2019 - 7:17 pm
 

The officiant opens the wedding on the Las Vegas Strip by asking the assembled well-wishers, “Show of hands, how many think this will last?”

When the groom arrives, the minister-for-hire looks up and down the man’s gray suit with sequined tie and says, “What, did they have a garage sale at the Mob Museum? Do you OWN a mirror? … Cyndi, you can do SO much better.”

Cyndi is Cyndi Nelson, soon to change her name to Cyndi Sherwood “when my business cards run out.” The reputed Mafia suit model is actually veteran stand-up comic Rob Sherwood. The officiant is comic and actor Brad Garrett, who on Saturday turned his eponymous comedy club at the Underground at the MGM Grand (across from Haagen-Dazs ice-cream shop and next to the pretzel stand) into a wedding chapel.

Garrett is forever doing his merciless act, even in his role as an ordained minister. The former co-star of the hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” is indeed that, having earned his license online, I believe from the Church of Dangerfield. Nelson, a veteran of the comedy-club industry, is Garrett’s entrusted room manager. She stepped in for Garrett’s wonderful brother, Paul Vames, who passed away last May.

Sherwood is one of the city’s favorite stand-up comics (and a fine musician who ably plays drums and guitar). Sherwood has been Carrot Top’s main opening act at Luxor for a decade. Their long friendship is why the Topper (legal name Scott Thompson) served as “flower girl and ring bearer, all-in-one,” as Garrett said, borrowing a line Sherwood gave him before the event.

In fact, when the couple asked Garrett to officiate the wedding after running into him at the Jan. 1 Vegas Golden Knights-L.A. Kings game at T-Mobile Arena, the comic said, “What, is Ray Romano busy? Carrot Top’s getting a tan that day?”

Garrett is no novice as an officiant. He’s actually performed several ceremonies, including 25 on a rooftop in 2006 for a reality series during the launch of his sitcom “‘Til Death,” which was never picked up. But he also went beyond that original request, decorating the room with flowers and hiring a band fronted by Vegas singer Sina Foley (catch her with Rock this Town at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget).

“The thing was, we just wanted him to do the ceremony in his club,” Nelson said. “It turned out he was our wedding planner.”

Sherwood added, “When we saw the flowers, we both started crying. He put all this together.”

During the ceremony, Garrett asked the couple to recall when they met, which is the most romantic story ever to involve comedian Geechy Guy. Sherwood was in Guy’s “The Dirty Jokes Show” at Hooters hotel-casino, and Guy invited Nelson to see the show. Sherwood and Nelson were friends for about a year before becoming closer, leading to Saturday’s ceremony.

Even the vows were colored in comedy. “We became best friends, we never met anyone that I love more than you, You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, I feel we can spend the rest of our lives together. You’re my wife now, so … congratulations!”

“Congratulations to you, too!” Nelson answered, to laughter. “If you continue to treat me like your queen, I’ll treat you like my king.”

Garrett blurted, “I don’t appreciate the ultimatum — IF you continue to treat me like your queen?”

It was that kind of ceremony. Garrett had reminded the couple prior to the service about his act, saying, “You know what I do, right?”

The couple wanted it, they wanted the love and the laughs.

“We wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Nelson said. “We wanted nothing to be off-limits. It was perfect.”

Street talk

Robin Leach’s family is honored to have Clark Avenue at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health named for the famed celebrity journalist. This idea was first made public by none other than Leach’s dear friend and kindred spirit, Planet Hollywood International CEO Robert Earl.

Earl made the plea for a street to be named for Leach during Leach’s celebration of life at Palazzo Theater on Sept. 28. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Cleveland Clinic founder Larry Ruvo agreed on the location of the street, and the ceremony is set for 4 p.m. March 15.

“Our family is humbled by this everlasting and amazing tribute of love for Robin,” Leach’s son, Steve Leach, said in a statement Friday. “We are thankful for his dear friends Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Larry Ruvo, and Robert Earl for making this happen as well as the residents of his favorite city in the world. Now to get his voice plugged into our navigation systems!”

Then we’d have Robin Leach Waze, right?

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

