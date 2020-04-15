Brad Garrett leads Las Vegas telethon lineup

Monday Dark founder Mark Shunock says of the upcoming telethon, “Whether you work backstage, in wardrobe, dance, sing, act, The Actors Fund can help you.”

Clint Holmes, who opened Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, performs the national anthem at the Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sept. 14, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Comedian Brad Garrett, left, officiates the wedding of Cyndi Nelson and comedian Rob Sherwood at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joey Fatone, left, guest stars in "Rock of Ages" at The Venetian. (Denise Truscello/Courtesy)

Brad Garrett, Clint Holmes a former member of ‘N Sync, Vegas’ favorite presidential impressionist and Cirque du Soleil artists are all in the first wave of announced performers for the Mondays Dark Las Vegas entertainers’ benefit telethon on April 27.

The online-only event runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Pacific time and is a Mondays Dark partnership with The Actors Fund, which is providing support to the Las Vegas entertainment community. The show will livestream on www.mondaysdark.com and on the organization’s social media platforms, incuding @Mondays_Dark on Twitter. Donation links are furnished from the link.

Other streaming services, and the event’s full lineup, are still to be announced.

Garrett, who operates his self-named comedy club at MGM Grand, heads up the first list of celebs donating time to the project. Holmes, a Vegas headliner for more than two decades, is a natural for the event. Joey Fatone, the onetime ‘N Sync member, is also on board, along with John Di Domenico (who two weeks ago gained Howard Stern’s praise for his Donald Trump act), “Bar Rescue” star Jon Taffer and “Glee” co-star Dot-Marie Jones.

Mondays Dark has announced it will donate all of its online donations to The Actors Fund, which is headquartered in New York with an office in L.A. and dates to 1882. The organization provides services to all variety of entertainment professionals.

Mondays Dark founder Mark Shunock allows that The Actors Fund is new to the Las Vegas entertainment scene. Expect this event to serve as a bridge between the city and organization.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with an amazing organization that does so much for the entertainment community,” Shunock said in a statement. “The Actors Fund is not a household name in Las Vegas like it is in Los Angeles and New York, and I hope Mondays Dark can help change that. Whether you work backstage, in wardrobe, dance, sing, act, The Actors Fund can help you.”

The Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell says, “Thank you to Mark and everyone at Mondays Dark for demonstrating the creativity of the entertainment community in action and cooperation at its best. This generosity will help ensure The Actors Fund will be there for those in need in the performing arts and entertainment industry in the Las Vegas community.”

We’ll be back

A survey cited by Billboard magazine says 98 percent of respondents say they will be willing to attend a live event again, even as nearly the entire country is currently under shelter-at-home orders.

Data collected last week by the Medical Research Council reveals:

* 59 percent of respondents are willing to attend a live event again within two months months after the pandemic ends, or a vaccine or treatment becomes available.

* 29 percent of respondents would attend a live event less than one month after the pandemic passes or a vaccine or treatment is available.

* 21 percent of people would return to live events after five or more months.

* And, 2 percent of respondents say they would never again attend a live event.

Virtual Cool Hang Alert

“The Wednesday Spin,” Park MGM’s online dance party is back at 6 p.m Wednesday on the Park MGM Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Adam the DJ, representing NoMad Bar, opens at 6 p.m.; followed by Bella Fiasco (Best Friend) at 7 p.m. and Mighty Mi (On The Record) at 8 p.m. These DJs usually headline Park MGM clubs’ Wednesday Industry Night events.

