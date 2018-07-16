Brad Garrett lends voice to new ‘Christopher Robin’ movie

Brad Garrett is an animated sort. This is true in his disposition and in his career choices.

This is true in his disposition and in his career choices.

The MGM Grand headliner and comedy club operator is the voice of Eeyore in the upcoming “Christopher Robin” feature film, which opens Aug. 3.

“It is so cool to be able to voice such an iconic Disney character,” Garrett said in a text message Sunday.

A cast member for nine seasons on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Garrett is also cast in the new ensemble comedy “Single Parents,” debuting on ABC this fall. The show is slotted after “Modern Family,” with one of that show’s directors, Jason Winer, at the helm. Taran Killam from “Saturday Night Live” and Leighton Meester of “Gossip Girl” are also cast.

Garrett, hosting at his club this week through Sunday, has also just finished filming the movie “Gloria,” starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Michael Cera. Garrett plays Moore’s ex-husband in the film directed by Oscar winner Sebastián Lelio (honored for 2018 Best Foreign Language Film “A Fantastic Woman”). No release date has been announced.

Garrett calls the work “an amazing experience” and says of his busy schedule, “It’s all smoke and mirrors, Kid.”

Teller’s back

Less than two weeks removed from spinal-fusion surgery July 2, Teller is up and around and back on the scene. He was at Jackson Browne’s show at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Friday night. He also tweeted earlier that day, “Just letting you know, my back surgery was an even bigger success than I’d expected. Ten days later, I’m taking walks in the neighborhood, exercising lightly and having — well — maybe the most relaxing vacation I’ve had in a decade.”

Both Penn & Teller can use the time off. Regardless of Teller’s impressive recovery, the duo are expected to enjoy a vacation until their scheduled return to Rio on Aug. 18.

Griffin’s party

SLS Las Vegas Sayers Club headliner Eddie Griffin was treated to a surprise party at El Dorado Cantina on Sunday night. Griffin hit a big number: 50. Griffin is a midweek headliner (8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays), leaving open the weekends to tour. George Lopez and Vegas stand-up John DiDomenico (famous for his President Trump impression) were among the celebrants.

Cirque-NBT back at it

Cirque du Soleil and Nevada Ballet Theatre have announced their 11th annual collaboration in “A Choreographers’ Showcase.” Titled “Art from Art,” the collaboration is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 7, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Tickets are $25 at the “Mystère” box office, 702-894-7722, or nevadaballet.org. Always, this is a fulfilling show matching NBT, one of the city’s most revered artistic companies over the past 45 years; and Cirque, the Strip’s predominant production company.

Memba him?

I do: Troy Burgess, who played club operator Dennis Dupree in “Rock of Ages” at The Venetian and Rio, is now King Arthur in “Tournament of Kings” at Excalibur. Burgess is one-half of a great Vegas entertainment couple; his wife, Yesiney, is a member of the “Fantasy” lineup at Luxor.

This is nuts

From Douglas Katch Gray (as Dan Anderson) in “Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas: “You look like you’re handing out nuts on Southwest.”

Gray says that to Katie Kenner (as Robyn Brown) as she mimes a certain hand gesture. Southwest, distressingly, will stop handing out peanuts on Aug. 1.

Che’s lounge

From Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live” during his set Wednesday at Comedy Cellar at Rio. Che shares the “Weekend Update” segment with Colin Jost. “Colin is the smart one. He went to Harvard. I didn’t even go to college, but we have the same job … I’ll bet his parents are p——d.”

By the numbers

7,000: The number of tickets sold at “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace for the week ending July 8. That figure is the highest one-week total in the show’s seven-year history. In May, the production expanded its schedule to 14 shows per week, at 8 and 10 p.m. daily.

