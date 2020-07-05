100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Kats

Brad Garrett revisits Jerry Seinfeld ‘Tinkerbell’ moment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the deck of Kats! Central in downtown Las Vegas. This is where I have been conducting the occasional Instagram Live video, joined by such impromptu guests as Matt-Matt-Matty Goss, Jazz great Michelle Johnson, “The Igniter” Cameron Hughes of Vegas Golden Knights fame, and most recently star comic actor Brad Garrett.

The scene is very Vegas, primarily because of the view of the Strip in the background. I feel folks sometimes stay with me just to look at the Strat and Wynn Las Vegas on the horizon, and chart the progress of Resorts World Las Vegas.

But sometimes, hey, it’s a good investment. The latest chat with Garrett is an example. It was going swimmingly until we were cut off at IG’s one-hour time limit, just as Garrett was describing a recent surgery on his foot. He showed his splint, then —pfft!

But just before then, Garrett and I talked of Jerry Seinfeld, who started his stand-up career a few years before Garrett. “Seinfeld” fans remember Garrett playing Tony the mechanic in “The Bottle Deposit” episode. The role was one of Garrett’s first acting gigs, a highlight if you’ve binge-watched “Seinfeld” in COVID-19 quarantine.

Of Seinfeld, Garrett says, “I don’t know Jerry that well. I think very few people do, because he is a very private guy … But he’s, without a doubt, one of the greats. I watch him work, and want to go put my head in the oven.”

Garrett has never been a guest on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” series. The series debuted on Crackle in 2012 and was bought by Netflix in 2017.

“I love cars, and I love coffee,” Garrett says. “I don’t think he likes me. I mean, everyone has done it, everyone … But I don’t think I’m his thing.”

Seinfeld has banked 84 “Comedians in Cars” episodes, inviting such comic stars as Ricky Gervais, Zach Galifianakis and Eddie Murphy to ride in an array of distinctive vehicles. Jerry Lewis appeared on the show in a 1966 Jaguar convertible roadster.

Westgate Las Vegas headliner and longtime Seinfeld friend George Wallace has been on, too.

Garrett has invited Seinfeld to his club at MGM Grand twice, where Seinfeld has appeared unbilled. He killed in both appearances, not surprisingly, drawing a three-minute ovation each time he walked onstage.

In his first appearance, Seinfeld worked on new material and brought a stack of notes to the stage. In front of the audience, Garrett peppered the superstar comedian with, “What, you’re the biggest — learn your lines! You can afford to get someone to whisper them! Get to whisper the lines in you ear! You’re coming out here with notes!”

Garrett recalled, breaking into laughter, “The audience loved it, because no one makes fun of Jerry. But he hated it. I’m being honest with you. I don’t think he appreciated it.”

Whatever the case, Garrett has yet to ride shotgun with Seinfeld. Maybe in the next 84. They’ll have a lot to talk about.

‘Hamilton’ at home

Smith Center President Myron Martin watched the Disney+ broadcast at the earliest opportunity — midnight Thursday. He also watched the with his daughter, Molly.

None of this would surprise anyone who knows Martin. The venerable Las Vegas arts proponent has seen “Hamilton” in the double-digits, and has watched dozens of Broadway shows with his daughter, who is also the reigning Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen.

“Hamilton,” of course, was due to play Reynolds Hall this September-October in the 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series. The hit musical is now on indefinite hold, same as every other performance on the Smith Center schedule.

Thus, Martin was hit with mixed feelings — all of them powerful — when watching the original “Hamilton” cast, with Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role.

“The whole experience was very emotional to me, because it is so, so perfect, in every way,” Martin said Saturday in a phone chat. “The way they shot it, the way it’s lit, the costumes, the angles with the overhead shots and close-ups, it’s really just glorious.”

Martin then said watching the TV version reminded him of the warmth of live musical theater.

“Even as spectacular as it was, nothing takes the place of live performance,” he said. “I kept thinking about the beauty of the art, and the fact that the Smith Center is dark and everyone on our staff is furloughed, and how sad that is.”

Martin posed for a photo of the “ghost light” at Reynolds Hall, the light that traditionally remains illuminated after productions go dark.

“I wanted to show people what the theater looks like right now,” said Martin, who posted the shot in black and white. “I can’t wait to get out of this coronavirus to reschedule and announce the return of ‘Hamilton,’ and of all of our shows.”

What is and isn’t

To address a frequently broached topic on the scene: Notoriety at Neonopolis is allowed to host live entertainment under its bar/tavern business license. Ken Henderson’s venue follows Phase Two directives pertaining to bars, including social distancing and running at far under its 300-plus fire-code capacity.

The club has also ditched hard-ticket sales (which are usually attached to entertainment events) for a drink-package offer to anyone who wants to hang at the club.

With these protocols in place, Notoriety presented the 300th “Hilarious 7” comedy show on Thursday night, and has hosted recent Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood headliners Tenors of Rock on Thursday, Saturday and again Sunday night.

The Tenors are working on days and times to be back at the venue next weekend, too. Whether they are set to return to Sin City Theater depends on who you ask. Maybe. But the gents are among the many Las Vegas Strip acts operating in uncertainty until hotels return to full entertainment.

Elsewhere, The Venetian has returned its strolling entertainers to St. Mark’s Square, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with Anne Martinez in the mix. Martinez has been busy throughout the COVID phase. She hosted “Late Night Magic” at Notoriety on Friday, has appeared routinely in Mondays Dark live streams, and has headlined The Vegas Room at Commercial Center. What else? Her “No Time To Die” single is due out, soon, and it rages.

Shore, enough

Comic actor Pauly Shore has moved to VegasVille, into a home in the regal Rancho Circle estates. Shore has pitched projects around the city in years past. I would wager Derek Stevens-level currency that the onetime “Encino Man” is again looking to create the funny somewhere in town.

I met Shore about a decade ago, before a Funny Bones Foundation dog-adoption comedy show at the Palms hosted by his father, Sammy Shore. Sammy was a dear friend whose comic talent was only surpassed by his love of dogs.

The elder Shore wrote a lot of great material about that passion. A couple of favorites: “I got a toy cocker spaniel-miniature poodle. So I have something cute, but can’t find it!” And, “I got a pitbull and collie. After it mauls you, it runs for help!”

Sammy, who died in May 2019 age 92, opened for Elvis at the International Hotel and in his early days at the Las Vegas Hilton. He and Pauly performed together in the “Family Affair” tour, prompting the son to say of his father on the day he passed away: “Most of the audience would be like, ‘Pauly Shore’s dad’s opening for him?’ They thought it was some sort of a joke, (but) they soon realized the joke was on them.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
2
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
3
Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
4
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
5
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More