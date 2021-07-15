Brian Newman set for relaunch; Lady Gaga not far behind

Trumpet great and Lady Gaga bandleader Brian Newman says, “We are anticipating mayhem,” in return of “After Dark” to Las Vegas.

The musician and master of ceremonies who has taken the Cool Hang to the next level is back in August.

We speak of Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s celebrated band leader, trumpet master and sometime vocalist. He and his cast of characters return “After Dark” to NoMad Library (formerly NoMad Restaurant) on Aug. 12, 13 and 14; and again on Aug. 19, 20 and 21.

“We are anticipating mayhem,” Newman said during a phone chat Tuesday from his home in Brooklyn. “Maybe not total mayhem, but some mayhem.”

Naturally, the progression of questions is when Gaga will return to the Strip. She will, we are confident. But her dates are not yet finalized. Gaga and Newman typically work in partnership, as his shows have previously been paired with Gaga’s appearances at Park Theater (which is about to be renamed, BTW).

The only exception to the proven Gaga-“After Dark” dual approach was Newman’s shows in February 2020, when he followed Cher at Park Theater. Newman’s show times for August are the same as they have been, pre-pandemic, 11 p.m. That leaves time for folks to make his gigs after the earlier Park Theater shows.

Newman opened “After Dark” in May 2019. Gaga has shown up to the party several times, singing with Ashanti one memorable night and blowing the covers off the books on New Year’s Eve 2019.

That said, eventually Newman and MGM Resorts officials want “After Dark” to stand on its own. It should, as Newman brings striptease to the dance with his wife, Angie Pontani, leading a talented roster of burlesque performers. Musically, Newman is backed by veteran musicians (dubbed The Cats) Alex Smith on piano, Daniel Foose on bass, Steve Koryka on sax and Donald Barrett on drums. Guitarist Tim Stewart, who backs Gaga (and has performed with Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Rihanna) is in for the first six shows.

Vocalists Morgan James and Jaclyn McSpadden (both of whom have sung with Postmodern Jukebox) lead what should be a series of singers dropping in on the show. And Newman has expanded his repertoire to include such co-stars as the operatic clown character Puddles Pity Party and Laugh Factory at the Tropicana headliner Murray Sawchuck.

“I’m so excited, because it’s such an honor to play in Vegas,” says Newman, who in April was recognized with the first Las Vegas Newcomer Award by the UNLV College of Fine Arts. “We were just getting going when the carpet was ripped out. We are over the moon about coming back.”

