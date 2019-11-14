Brit icon Robbie Williams snares 2020 Las Vegas Strip residency

Robbie Williams’ residency raised the roof at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this spring and summer. He’s back in 2020.

Robbie Williams debuts his residency, "Live In Las Vegas," at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Erik Kabik Photography/erikkabik.com)

Williams also raised a few eyebrows for his box office success, selling out 16 shows, and elevated expectations that he would be back in 2020.

He will be. Williams has eight dates on the books for his “Live In Las Vegas” production, running from March 24-April 4. Tickets are on sale at 7 a.m. Nov. 21.

When he arrived in town prior to his first series at the Wynn in March, Williams said, “My vision is to bring everything I’ve learned over the last 30 years of my performing career and be a regular feature in Las Vegas.” Williams delivered a show inspired by such enduring Vegas images as Dean Martin, Liberace, Elvis and showgirls from “Jubilee” and “Folies Bergere.”

Williams, who broke with the British boy band Take That in the late 1980s, continually asked the audience, “Tell your friends about me, please!” His ample stage chops, mix of originals and classics and zeal for Vegas nostalgia have flourished at the Wynn. It’s a show to see.

So very Jerry

On the topic of column faves returning to Las Vegas residencies, Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 3-4 and again May 14-15. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

We last caught Seinfeld in an unannounced appearance at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in September. Referring to riding a zip line in Las Vegas, Seinfeld said, “This is risking decapitation so you can feel like dry cleaning.”

Slammin’ experience

With the upcoming Sin City Showdown demolition derby, Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel might have an event that has succeeded itself out of its host hotel.

“I’m so excited, but it actually has me worried that someone with a bigger facility will come in and try to take it, because it has been so successful and business is so great,” Jossel says of the fender-bending spectacle, which turns Thursday through Saturday at the hotel’s outdoor Core Arena. “Hopefully we have built a good enough relationship with these guys that we can continue to keep them at the Plaza.”

At the risk of applying educated speculation, we’ll note the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in the Phil Ruffin ownership era.

For now, about 2,200 fans will attend eight sessions at Core Arena beginning 3 p.m. Thursday and closing at 8 p.m. Saturday. Demo derby attendees and the Stirrin’ Dirt Racing staff has nearly filled the hotel, jacking up food-and-beverage revenue and general spending around the property.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Jossel says. “We’re feeling it across the whole hotel.” Single-day and four-day tickets are still on sale on the Plaza website.

Crowes crow

The Black Crowes are marking the 30th anniversary of their inaugural album, “Shake Your Money Maker,” at 8 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are on sale now. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson are performing together for the first time since 2013. These two have bickered famously and had said they would not perform together again. But never say never (and more about that tenet later).

A recollection: I caught the band at the old Joint in 1999. Between songs, a fan hurled a water bottle over Chris Robinson’s head. He was clearly angry and shouted profanities in the direction of the tosser.

But later, we spotted Robinson at the blackjack table just off the old center bar, chatting up the commoners in the days when Hard Rock was the place to be.

It’s come to mum

Live Nation, which books all performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, is not commenting on Madonna’s three-show series at the venue Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Caesars Entertainment officials have referred all inquiries about her appearances over to the powerhouse concert promoter.

Ticket-holders complained about “Madame X’s” uncommonly late 12:15 a.m. start time Thursday night/Friday morning. She was closer to her 10:30 p.m. start time (which was pushed back from its original 8:30 time) on Saturday and Sunday.

The superstar has been performing with an injured knee and also has had a cold, reportedly directing that the air conditioning be turned off, creating a hot and uncomfortable environment in the venue. That, provision and her practice of locking cellphones (which was previously announced) led to angry responses and — I understand — several hundred refunds from the first show.

That said, there has been some speculation in the Twitter-sphere that Madonna would not be booked again, by Caesars or any Las Vegas resort operator. Not so fast. Memories are short around here. I once covered an event where a participant’s actions were so off the pale that he caused a near riot, and many of us on site said this person would never ply his craft again in a ticketed event.

That person was Mike Tyson on “Bite Night” against Evander Holyfield at MGM Grand Garden in June 1997. Of course Tyson fought again, and in Las Vegas. Never say never, sports fans.

Hitting the note

Notoriety at Neonopolis has opened with a couple of dandy events, Sunday’s “Las Vegas Suite” orchestral jazz show and Tuesday’s “Here’s Travis Cloer” CD listening party hosted by former “Jersey Boys” cast member Cloer and co-writing partners Frankie and Tony Moreno. Both are in the Notoriety Cabaret space, which holds about 210 and has a fully furnished bar and lounge just off the entrance.

Proprietor Ken Henderson of Best Agency said the third-level complex, opening in stages, is to be a haven for emerging musical performers and even those we know — such as the trio who were onstage Tuesday. From the stage, Henderson said, “The idea is, undiscovered artists getting a chance to play in a spot like this.”

Among those entertainers peppering the audience were The Cocktail Cabaret performer Niki Scalera; The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas founder and composer (and Cocktail Cabaret co-producer) Keith Thompson; venerable Vegas entertainment couple Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes; Italian vocalist Giada Valenti; Reckless In Vegas front man Michael Shapiro; pianist/music director Chris Lash; Vegas headlining vocalist Angela Teek; Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi of Bronx Wanderers; Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie; burlesque star and former “Absinthe” Green Fairy Melody Sweets; Mondays Dark producer and singer Jassen Allen; Paris Las Vegas headliner Jeff Civillico; Sahara and Aria lounge vocalist Angelina Alexon; Joey Melotti of Barry Manilow’a orchestra; and “Sexxy” founder/producer/star Jennifer Romas.

Cloer, a massive vocal talent, was excited to release the throwback, rock ‘n’ roll CD in front of such a gathering of friends and Vegas contemporaries.

“I think it’s a cool room, and the whole venue is a great idea,” Cloer said. “I think they’ll need to add signage so people can find it, but it’s pretty cool vibe.”

On Dec. 12, Cloer is hosting the show “Christmas At Robin’s Place,” an ode to his friend and supporter Robin Leach, at the new theater named for Leach. We covered several of Cloer’s holiday shows over the years, and this is an apt way to kick off Robin’s room.

Smiles and Styles

One Direction breakout artist Harry Styles is bringing his “Love On Tour” production to MGM Grand Garden at 8 p.m. Sept. 5. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 22. It’s a far-off booking, but Styles is about where Justin Timberlake was in his career evolution as he expanded beyond N’Sync: a fast-developing performer who mixes crafty showmanship with real talent.

Touchdown Terry!

The great showman QB, Terry Bradshaw, is bringing “The Terry Bradshaw” show back to Luxor’s Atrium Showroom Dec. 10 and 17. Both shows start at 8 p.m. Bradshaw is keeping to his game plan, as it were, to perform when prop comic Carrot Top is dark.

