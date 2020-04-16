Brit star Robbie Williams drops July dates at Wynn Las Vegas

Robbie Williams said of dropping his July dates at Wynn: “I’m very sad that the July Vegas shows are now canceled, but obviously, the current global crisis requires them to be.”

Robbie Williams debuts his residency, "Live In Las Vegas," at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, March 6, 2019. (Erik Kabik Photography/erikkabik.com)

Robbie Williams debuts his residency, "Live In Las Vegas," at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Erik Kabik Photography/erikkabik.com)

In February, Robbie Williams’ zeal to return to the Las Vegas Strip was obvious. “My heroes have been Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby,” Williams said in an interview Feb. 21. “That’s who I love, and what I want my Las Vegas show to be like.”

Similarly, Williams’ disappointment was made clear as he has pulled his eight performances from July 3-15 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. That announcement came Thursday from Williams, the hotel and residency promoter AEG Live.

“I’m very sad that the July Vegas shows are now canceled, but obviously, the current global crisis requires them to be,” Williams said in a statement. “I look forward to coming back and performing at Wynn Las Vegas when the situation allows me to. In the meantime please everyone stay safe and well.”

Comedians J.B. Smoove (July 18) and Trevor Noah (July 24-25) still are scheduled at the Encore Theater. “Le Reve,” in its own theater next door, is selling again June 1.

Those who purchased tickets to Williams’ show through Ticketmaster can secure refunds to the credit card used for purchase or at the original point of sale. Elsewhere, ticket holders’ credit cards will be refunded. Cash orders also are being refunded at the point of purchase.

Current ticket holders are to be contacted when performance dates are reset and offered a presale period to have first pick of seats.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.