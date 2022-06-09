Britney Spears’ 55-hour Vegas ex tries to crash wedding ceremony

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

We have a Las Vegas angle in the Britney Spears-Sam Asgari wedding ceremony after all. The guy Spears married in infamous 55-hour Vegas marriage showed up uninvited.

Jason Alexander, technically one of Spears’ ex-husbands, attempted to crash the event at the couple’s home in L.A.

Alexander livesteamed the trespass on his Instagram page (TMZ was first media outlet to post the clip). The interloper made it into the property, at which point Ventura County sheriff’s department officers were called in to deal with a trespasser.

Alexander reportedly slipped through security by explaining that Spears was his first (and thus far, only) wife. A commotion ensued and Alexander’s phone cut off. He was eventually restrained outside the home. There is no report he actually broke up the ceremony or had any contact with the wedding couple.

Alexander (who is not the actor who played George Costanza on “Seinfeld”) was with Spears over New Year’s Eve in Vegas in January 2004, when the two flippantly got married after a night of partying at the Palms. The ceremony was held at 5 a.m. Jan. 3 at A Little White Chapel in downtown Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled Jan. 5.

Alexander was also spotted livestreaming (a practice that seems to land him in trouble) as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He also was a public supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, during Spears’ efforts to end her conservatorship, in which she has succeeded.

Spears and Asgari have planned a family, and on May 14 posted they had “lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.” The two have since visited Las Vegas, as guests at Resorts World Las Vegas.

