Britney Spears cries, dances through documentary fallout

Britney Spears says her life has been “very speculated” and cried for two weeks after “Framing Britney Spears.”

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britney Spears during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears has been granted a restraining order against a former confidante who she says has been harassing her family. A judge Wednesday, May 8, 2019, ordered the man, 44-year-old Sam Lutfi, to stay at least 200 yards from Spears, her parents and her sons. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

When in doubt, dance. Preferably to Aerosmith.

Britney Spears believes it. The former Las Vegas Strip headliner and international recording star grooving it up on her Instagram page, while concurrently telling her worldwide following, “I cried for two weeks” after the release of “Framing Britney Spears” in February.

“I still cry sometimes!!!” Spears posted. She related that she has not watch the documentary of her oft-troubled personal life and career. “My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life!!!” she wrote. “For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life … to feel wild and human and alive!!!”

Spears tagged Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler’s Instagram page. The pop superstar is shown dancing in this post, throwing it down as the Aersomith hit “Crazy” plays in the background.

We trust Instagram will not flag that video for any licensing violations. Spears and Tyler are both managed by entertainment-industry power player and Las Vegas resident Larry Rudolph.

“My life has always been very speculated … ” Spears related. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I still cry sometimes!!!! ! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy!!!”

The “Framing Britney Spears” documentary has been streaming on FX and Hulu since mid-February. The New York Times project returned to Spears’ early years, covering her days on “The Mickey Mouse Club”; through her turbulent relationship with Justin Timberlake; her 55-hour Vegas marriage to her friend Jason Alexander; and the legal wrangling with her father, Jamie Spears, over the conservatorship managing her life and finances.

The superstar continues to send messages directly to fans on social media.

“I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring,” Spears posted “ … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.