Britney Spears ends Las Vegas Strip run with ‘Rockin’ Eve’ performance

Britney Spears is to cap her residency on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec 31 with a performance on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.”

Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York City. (D Dipasupil/WireImage)

Britney Spears performs during her "Piece of ME"' tour at Planet Hollywood Resort. Wednesday, Nov.5, 2014, has been proclaimed “Britney Day,” with Spears getting a ceremonial key to the city at The Linq. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Britney Spears Campus opening, with Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gordon joining Spears and a group of kids treated by the Foundation, on Nov. 4, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Her appearance, which will feature her final performance of “Work Bitch” and “Toxic”, will be broadcast during the nationwide, all-star show, ABC and dick clark productions announced today.

Spears opened at the venue over New Year’s weekend 2013. She has no performance dates scheduled for 2018.

Founded by late broadcast legend Dick Clark, the “Rockin’ Eve” show is celebrating its 46th anniversary, a 5 1/2-hour broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. from Times Square in New York. Ciara hosts the segments from Los Angeles. Las Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons are set to perform from the 2nd annual Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans.

The show also features performances by Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man and Hailee Steinfeld, and all-star collaborations from Alessia Cara and Zedd, G-Eazy and Halsey, Khalid with Marshmello, Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, and Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt.

