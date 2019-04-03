Britney Spears enters mental health facility

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pop superstar and former Las Vegas Strip headliner Britney Spears has been admitted to a mental health clinic, posting the Instagram message, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

Spears’ Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph confirmed reports by People and TMZ today that Spears is seeking to recover after a recent illness to her father, Jamie. His lengthy hospitalization in Las Vegas for a ruptured colon led to her announced hiatus from her “Domination” residency scheduled for Park Theater this year. The elder Spears underwent follow-up surgery in mid-March.

Spears entered an undisclosed medical facility about a week ago, and is expected to finish a 30-day, live-in stay.

Quoting an unnamed source, People reported, “Britney just needed to focus on herself. Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her. He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Thus, there is no return strategy evident for if or when “Domination,” or any Spears show, will return to the Strip. She closed her hit production “Piece of Me” at Zappos Theater on New Year’s Eve 2017, after a ground-breaking, four-year run.

Last Month, famed theater owner James L. Nederlander announced that he and Spears were co-producing a Broadway musical featuring her music, “Once Upon a One More Time.” The show is to premiere this fall in Chicago, then move to Broadway.

The musical creates contemporary storylines for such classic fairy tale princesses as Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty.

