Britney Spears’ marriage on the rocks, source says

Britney Spears and Sam Ashari were in Las Vegas the first week of July, starying at Resorts World.

U.S. singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 22, 2019. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Britney Spears and Sam Agshari’s trip to Vegas last month might have been their last as a couple.

Spears and Agshari are reportedly heading for divorce, according reports originating with TMZ. The couple has separated after a spat centering on “allegations of cheating” by Spears.

An unnamed source says Asghari has move out of the estate in L.A. to live on his own. They were married on June 9, 2022, at Spears’ estate.

The couple were in Las Vegas the first week of July, staying at Resorts World’s Palace Suite, reportedly Spears’ favorite guest suite. Infamously, she became involved in an incident with Spurs’ star rookie Victor Wembanyama, rushing from behind the 7-foot-3 1/2 inch No. 1 to get his attention. A Metro Police investigation determined a officer pushed Spears’ hand into her own face.

Spears remains one of the top-grossing superstars ever on the Strip. At the time her “Piece of Me” show closed at Axis Theater (today’ Bakkt Theater) at Planet Hollywood on New Year’s Eve 2017, she was No. 4 on the all-time list of resident productions in Las Vegas with a gross of $137.7 million, 916,184 tickets sold over 248 shows.

That put her between Elton John’s “The Red Piano” at No. 3, and John’s “Million Dollar Piano” at No. 5. Celine Dion topped the list with “A New Day …” and was No. 2 with “Celine,” both at the Colosseum. Spears’ next announced production, “Domination” was to debut in February 2019 at Park MGM. But the series was cut short because of what reps explained was a serious illness to her father, Jamie Spears.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.