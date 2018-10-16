Britney Spears’ next Las Vegas Strip appearance is Thursday

The Great Britney Spears Announcement is upon us.

Britney Spears performs during her "Piece of ME"' tour at Planet Hollywood. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britney Spears and a pair of backing dancers are shown in her final performance of "Piece of Me" at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Britney Spears is shown in her final performance of "Piece of Me" at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Spears is set to appear on the Las Vegas Strip at Toshiba Plaza at the front of T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night. Her arrival is scheduled for 7 p.m. Get there at 6 p.m., if not earlier, if you want to be a part of this frivolity.

Because of the location, it is expected Spears will announce an upcoming residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM, next door to Toshiba Plaza and T-Mobile. The event will be broadcast live on Ellen DeGeneres’s YouTube channel.

Spears herself teased to Thursday’s announcement during an unbilled appearance on “Ellen” on Friday.

DeGeneres asked why Spears had showed up to the show. Spears replied, “I have a huge announcement to make. My announcement is that I have an announcement.”

“What is the announcement of the announcement?” DeGeneres asked.

“I can’t announce it until Oct. 18,” Spears said, grinning.

For months, published reports have specified The Park Theater as Spears’ next Vegas residency venue. She closed her hit residency production, “Piece of Me,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on New Year’s Eve after a four-year run.

Reports in the U.S. and internationally report Spears’ base guarantee at The Park Theater will be $500,000 per performance. The show’s anticipated 2019 opening coincides with the 20th anniversary of Spears’ breakthrough album “… Baby One More Time.”

Spears’ Las Vegas manager, Larry Rudolph, offered no details on what Spears will impart Thursday.

“We can’t specify exactly what it is just yet,” Rudolph said. “But I can say she is very excited and can’t wait to share this news with the world on Thursday!”

Thursday’s event is free and open to the public, similar to the announcement of the Vegas Golden Knights’ nickname at Toshiba Plaza in November 2016.

