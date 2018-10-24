Britney Spears plans to ‘dominate’ with new Las Vegas residency

Britney Spears waxed nostalgic about her past on Tuesday, as we snared an explanation of “Domination” at The Park Theater.
Spears posted on her Instagram page some scenes from her “… Baby One More Time” video, from her debut single released in October 1998. “It’s hard to put into words what today means to me … 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!” She thanked her worldwide following for its support since the launch of that single.”
It’s hard to put into words what today means to me… 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then… but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1. Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all!
Meanwhile, I did receive from a contact familiar with Spears’ residency the motive behind the none-too-ambiguous title of her upcoming residency at The Park Theater: “She intends to come back and dominate Las Vegas entertainment just as she has for the past five years.” It’s clear Spears is set up to go toe-to-toe (or, heel-to-heel) with other superstar residencies at The Park Theater, and elsewhere, in ‘19.
Spears opens the 32-show run of “Domination” Feb. 13-14. TMZ, citing sources close to the production, describes the show as “urban-street and hip-hop” that will be reflected in the “music, wardrobe, choreography, backup dancers and set design.”
Team Spears has lured Nappytabs (Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo), who helped designe Jennifer Lopez’s burning residency at Axis/Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, to the production. The Nappytabs founders both attended UNLV, and also choreographed the dance team at Spears’ arrival at Toshiba Plaza on Thursday night.
