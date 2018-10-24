Britney Spears plans to ‘dominate’ with new Las Vegas residency

It’s clear that Britney Spears is set up to go toe-to-toe (or, heel-to-heel) with other superstar residencies at The Park Theater, and elsewhere, in ‘19.

Britney Spears appears on stage during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visuals are projected on Park MGM as Britney Spears announces her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britney Spears firma autógrafos durante un evento para anunciar su nueva residencia en The Park Theatre en Park MGM el jueves 18 de octubre de 2018, en las afueras de T-Mobile Arena, en Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britney Spears waxed nostalgic about her past on Tuesday, as we snared an explanation of “Domination” at The Park Theater.

Spears posted on her Instagram page some scenes from her “… Baby One More Time” video, from her debut single released in October 1998. “It’s hard to put into words what today means to me … 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!” She thanked her worldwide following for its support since the launch of that single.”

Meanwhile, I did receive from a contact familiar with Spears’ residency the motive behind the none-too-ambiguous title of her upcoming residency at The Park Theater: “She intends to come back and dominate Las Vegas entertainment just as she has for the past five years.” It’s clear Spears is set up to go toe-to-toe (or, heel-to-heel) with other superstar residencies at The Park Theater, and elsewhere, in ‘19.

Spears opens the 32-show run of “Domination” Feb. 13-14. TMZ, citing sources close to the production, describes the show as “urban-street and hip-hop” that will be reflected in the “music, wardrobe, choreography, backup dancers and set design.”

Team Spears has lured Nappytabs (Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo), who helped designe Jennifer Lopez’s burning residency at Axis/Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, to the production. The Nappytabs founders both attended UNLV, and also choreographed the dance team at Spears’ arrival at Toshiba Plaza on Thursday night.

