Britney Spears producing musical headed for Broadway

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

If the title “Once Upon a One More Time” brings to mind the music of Britney Spears, it should.

Spears’ music is being featured in a musical of that title being produced for Broadway. Renowned theater owner James L. Nederlander announced Tuesday that he is producing a new show featuring Spears’ high-selling song catalog.

Spears’ Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph said Tuesday that Spears is indeed deeply involved in the project.

“Yes, she’s an executive producer and very much involved in developing the whole concept, story, script, actors, etc.,” Rudolph said in a text message. “It’s so good you can’t even imagine.”

The show is to run this fall in Chicago, then move to Broadway. The musical creates new, revisionist story lines for such classic fairy tale princesses as Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty. In the new plot, those characters are in a book club and reading a collection of the Grimm brothers’ fairy tales until asking for something new to read.

They are given “The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan, which naturally changes all of their lives.

“Once Upon a One More Time” is Spears’ first announced project since she announced her “Domination” series at Park Theater would go on an indefinite hiatus. She is helping to care for her seriously ill father, Jamie, who was hospitalized for nearly a month late last year after emergency surgery to repair a ruptured colon. No return dates have been announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.