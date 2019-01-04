Britney Spears puts Las Vegas Strip show on hold

Pop star Britney Spears announced on her website Friday that she is putting her Las Vegas show, “Britney: Domination,” on hold.

Britney Spears signs autographs during an event to announce her new residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pop star Britney Spears announced on her website Friday that she is putting her Las Vegas show, “Britney: Domination,” on hold.

In the statement it says that her father, Jamie Spears, has recent life-threatening health issues and she wants to devote all her time to her family. The elder Spears has long been instrumental in the management and development of Britney’s career.

Spears’ new show was to run at Park Theater at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. The show was scheduled to open Feb. 13-14 and run for 32 shows this year.

Spears appeared at the formal announcement of the production at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 18, having teased earlier about the show on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” she shared in her official statement on Friday. “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement this morning: “All of us at MGM Resorts wish Mr. Spears a speedy recovery. We wholly understand and respect Britney’s commitment to her family and believe that her place is with them during this important time.”

Efforts to reach Spears’ manager in Las Vegas, Larry Rudolph, have been yet unsuccessful. Officials with Live Nation, the residency’s promoter, have said they have no comment beyond Spears’ and MGM Resorts’ announcements.

Spears ended a successful four-year residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 31, 2017. She was among the highlights of Park Theater’s impressive superstar headlining lineup, joining Lady Gaga (who just opened “Enigma” with a sold-out series over New Year’s Eve weekend), Aerosmith in April, June and July and an expected return of Bruno Mars this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

