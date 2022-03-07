Britney Spears visits Vegas, blasts her family

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears' fight to end the conservatorship that controlled vast aspects of her life is putting the spotlight on ongoing efforts in U.S. states to reform laws that advocates say too often harm the very people they were meant to protect. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

When we last saw Britney Spears in public in Las Vegas, she was announcing her second Strip residency production. That was in October 2018. The show was “Domination,” and it never made it too the stage.

Spears was back in town this weekend. Instead of striding down a flight of stairs amid strobes and blasts of music, she notified the her legions of fans via social media.

In an Instagram post Sunday that she later deleted, Spears said she was more a commoner than a headliner on this trip.

She seemed to have liked that role, too.

“Wow!!! Being a guest in Las Vegas is way better than being me …. or wait … is it because my family got to be the stars when I worked in Vegas???” Spears wrote in the since-trashed post. “I mean … they were given star treatment … spas … alcohol … the whole 9 yards. But guess what!!! This was my first time!!! It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years … huge difference!!!”

Spears is no longer bound by the conservatorship initiated by her father, Jaime Spears, in 2008, about 13 years ago.

Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, posted photos from a guest room and the spa at Resorts World Las Vegas. Naturally, that’s an indication of where the couple stayed (though Resorts World President and CEO Scott Sibella has not returned messages for confirmation).

In one shot, Asghari is shown from a suite with at the with Strip in the background as he wears a black-leather jacket, while standing next to a Louis Vuitton duffel bag. The post reads “@ResortsWorld went above and beyond to make sure I had the best experience in Vegas for UFC 272. Elegant, chic, and amazing service. You guys rock.”

UFC 172 was held at at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night

In another shot, the Crockfords tower is shown in the background Asghari is also posing with a medicine ball in the the spa. There is no mention of Spears. Filmmaker Kevin Ostajewski is credited with the photo series.

In her deleted post, Spears said, “I don’t have to entertain my family anymore and their puppet.” Spears has feuded publicly and bitterly with her sister, Jaimie Lynn. Spears brother, Bryan, worked on Spears’ “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood from 2013-2017.

In a separate post, which was not taken down, Spears writes of her unforgiving performance schedule. “In a world where it’s okay to lock you daughter put and make her work 7 days a week — 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. … no days off … 105 people in and out of a small trailer home weekly … No private baths .. seen naked when changing … drugged … cant even speak or talk …”

The litany continues as Spears says those who have caused her distress have not been properly held accountable: “I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me.”

