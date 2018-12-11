Bronx Wanderers moving to Mat Franco Theater at Linq in ‘19

The Bronx Wanderers’ very name indicates movement. And the popular family act is on the move, hauling out of Windows Showroom at Bally’s and into the Linq Hotel’s Mat Franco Theater in January.

Vinny Adinolfi, right, performs with sons Nicky, left, and Vinny as the Bronx Wanderers at the Windows Showroom at Bally's. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vinny "Vin A." Adinolfi III, Vinny Adinolfi and Nick Adinolfi of the Bronx Wanderers are shown in a publicity shot. The act is moving to Linq Hotel in January 2019. (G4 Productions)

Vinny Adinolfi, left, and Jeff Saltzburg perform in Bronx Wanderers in the Windows Showroom at Bally's hotel-casino at 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vinny "the Kid" Adinolfi performs in Bronx Wanderers in the Windows Showroom at Bally's hotel-casino at 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vinny Adinolfi performs in Bronx Wanderers in the Windows Showroom at Bally's hotel-casino at 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Anne Martinez is shown in "Baz" at Palazzo Theater. The show closed on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Anne Martinez, creator and star of "Alice," shown at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Monday, July 10, 2017 (Abel Armas)

The Bronx Wanderers’ very name indicates movement. And the popular family act is on the move, hauling out of Windows Showroom at Bally’s and into the Linq Hotel’s Mat Franco Theater in January.

Making official what had been expected for weeks, producers Alan and Kathi Glist have secured a preview opening of 9 p.m. Jan. 28, with a media premiere targeted for mid-February. The show’s weekly show times follow the same type of fluctuating schedule employed during Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas residency in the theater: 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays; 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays (tickets are $79, $89 and $109 for VIP; fees not included).

As previously reported, the Bronx Wanderers’ final show at Windows is Dec. 23. Their next room is significantly larger (the Franco room seats 650 compared with about 200 at Windows), and the scale of the production will be larger for the guys in 2019. But as they say, the act has performed a bigger show to larger crowds across the country before settling at Windows in October 2016.

“We started in performing arts centers where our smallest crowds were 500-700, up to 2,200 seats,” the band and show’s founder, Vinny Adinolfi, said after Sunday night’s performance. “So to be in a 200-seat room was kind of a change for us.” Guitarist, keyboardist and singer Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi III added, “Wer’e excited to be back on a bigger stage, and excited that Caesars (Entertainment) is behind us.”

Bronx Wanderers, which includes sibling Nick Adinolfi on drums and a lineup of top-level musicians, is an energy-fueled, concert-style production of rock classics dating to their “patron saint,” Dion DiMucci of Dion & The Belmonts, whose every mention from the stage is met with a chorus of angels. The production covers the family’s roots in the Bronx and friendships with those from “the neighborhood,” including actor Chazz Palminteri and Tony Orlando.

Since arriving in Las Vegas, the act has become close with Wayne Newton, who has also headlined at Windows and is due to close his run Dec. 30 as the venue is converted into a showroom dedicated to magic acts.

“Playing here the past two years, Wayne Newton has been a dream come true,” the elder Adinolfi said. “When I told him we were going to the Linq, he hugged me and said, ‘You know, things happen for a reason. This is going to be great for you.’ Ever since we arrived here, we’ve been surrounded by the greatest people.”

Onstage, the act plans a more extensive video and lighting production. Such a song as Billy Joel’s “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” will now play to matching images of New York City. One highlight, a video montage of surf scenes performed to the theme from “Hawaii Five-0,” can be further developed.

“The video walls and lighting package is going to take the show to a whole new level,” Vinny Adinolfi said. “Each show will be its own little adventure for us to play.”

Cool Hang Alert

This CHA stars column fave Anne Martinez and is LOADED with boldface action. Martinez’s annual show for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) is set for 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday at the Copa Room at Tuscany Suites. Martinez and friends will be collecting such items as clothing, canned goods, school supplies, toiletries, toothpaste and toothbrushes, cleaning supplies, towels, games, undergarments and socks. An area will be set up for donations.

And the singing lineup is stacked and stellar, led by Martinez joined by Ashley Fuller, Lannie Counts, Al Bernstein (who I understand has been inducted to like five halls of fame just this week), Sarah Hester Ross, Chadwick Johnson, Jonathan Karrant, Cassie Stone, Jaclyn McSpadden, Stephanie Calvert, Amanda King, Eric Sean, Brandon Nix, Crista Leopardi, Charlene Carabeo, Sandra Huntsman, Xavier Brown, Jerry Jones, Jassen Allen and Cheryl Daro. Martinez tells me that’s a partial list. No cover charge for all this music (ridiculous, I know), so bring some items, do some good and be ready to groove.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.