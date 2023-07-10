Brooklyn Bowl plugs in ‘Loop Daddy’ for 1st Vegas residency

Marc Rebillet has sold out Brooklyn Bowl and also performed Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Life is Beautiful.

"Loop Daddy" Mark Rebillet is the first resident headliner at Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade on the Strip. (UTAl)

"Loop Daddy" Mark Rebillet is the first resident headliner at Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade on the Strip. (UTA)

"Loop Daddy" Mark Rebillet is the first resident headliner at Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade on the Strip. (David Imel)

"Loop Daddy" Mark Rebillet is the first resident headliner at Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade on the Strip. (David Imel)

Marc Rebillet is the headliner who comes with his own warning label.

“If you’re walking straight after the show, then I haven’t done my job,” the man known as “Loop Daddy” says.

Described as a “one-man improvised meltdown,” Rebillet is the Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade’s first resident headliner. His dates are Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Dec. 16 and Dec. 28. Tickets start at $59.50, on sale 10 a.m. Friday at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Brooklyn Bowl opened its Strip outpost in March 2014. It took the venue nearly a decade to find the right person to supercharge the venue, even if the definition of “residency” is attached to just four performances.

Rebillet seems up for the task. He gained momentum during COVID-19 shutdown, headlining a nationwide drive-in tour. The untrammeled, electronic artist then landed spots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and last year’s Life is Beautiful festival.

He has a rep as a fiery live performer, with a “genre-defying style that effortlessly combines his penchant for improvising loops and melodies with unapologetic comedy and his trademark funk.”

He’s a classically trained pianist, but doesn’t employ that training onstage. Too boring, evidently, for a vision that works.

Rebillet sold out the Bowl two years ago. The venue is eager for four repeats of that success.

“Brooklyn Bowl has solidified itself as one of the most iconic, independent concert halls on the Las Vegas Strip, it only made sense to introduce a residency to the venue,” Brooklyn Bowl COO Chris White said in a statement. “The Bowl prides itself on identifying unique, up-and-coming acts and Marc’s sound, production and story is a perfect fit.”

Rebillet uses a keyboard and loop machine, while performing as something of a loop machine himself. He wears boxers, a bathrobe and is often holed up in a gilded cage. He improvises, sashaying between genres and subjects.

Rebillet is proudly “unhinged,” promising no two shows are alike. As the master looper promises, “Absolutely cannot wait to bring some clinical insanity back to Vegas.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.