Kats

Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2023 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2023 - 7:59 pm
Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sa ...
Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sa ...
Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sa ...
Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Recording superstars and Strip headliners Chris Brown and Usher were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at the skating complex owned by boxing great Floyd Mayweather on Friday night.

Both performers were in the lineup for Saturday’s Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Brown opened his set at 6:25 p.m. wearing a white dress shirt, T-shirt and black ball cap with an inverted L.A. Dodgers logo. Usher was to start at 7:35 p.m., following Brown on the Friends stage, which along with the Lovers stage is the main festival platform.

Tens of thousands of fans attended the event, which was also to feature Missy Elliot, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

The incident between Brown and Usher, two longtime friends, reportedly unfolded late Friday night/early Saturday during Brown’s 34th birthday party at Skate Rock City recreation complex on Boulder Highway.

Media reports indicated Brown was acting disrespectfully toward recording artist Teyana Taylor, seated on a bench outside the rink.

Usher apparently interceded, arguing with Brown, and the two men left the center to an area behind their respective buses. Usher came out of the incident with a bloody face, possibly after being jumped by Brown’s entourage.

During his Saturday set, Brown showed no ill effects of the previous night’s events. He made no mention of it from the stage.

Brown is a headliner at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell. Usher routinely sells out Dolby Live at Park MGM.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

