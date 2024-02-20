Bruno Mars adds 12 summer dates to Las Vegas Strip residency

Babyface and Bruno Mars are shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (John Esparza)

Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (John Esparza)

Bruno Mars has just launched The Pinky Ring hotspot at Bellagio. The next sensible move would be to add dates to his Dolby Live production. He’s done just that.

Mars has announced 12 additional 2024 shows at the Park MGM theater. The dates: June 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15; Aug. 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 and 31; and Sept. 1. All shows are 9 p.m.Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Pacific time, at ticketmaster.com.

Mars’ is an enduring residency, opening in New Year’s Eve weekend 2016. It is the longest-running production at Dolby Live, which opened as Park Theater. Mars’ template for the show is largely unchanged over that span, with his name spelled out in multicolored lights behind the stage and a healthy complement of strobes, smoke and pyro.

The extensively choreographed show is peppered with such Mars hits as “24K Magic,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Treasure” and “Uptown Funk.”

During the run he has “pouched” cell phones, not allowing any photos or recording in the venue. “I Took Your Phones Away” has since become something of a cult favorite, heard only by those in the theater. His take of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” is also restricted to fans at the live show.

Mars and Anderson .Paak also co-headlined a highly successful Silk Sonic series at Dolby Live from February 2022 through April 2023, nearly 50 shows, all of them sold out.

