Bruno Mars adds dates, closing in on 100th Las Vegas Strip show

Bruno Mars is already the longest-running headliner at Dolby Live. The nine new dates he just added would take him to triple digits.

Bruno Mars celebrates the first anniversary of his nightspot The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Pinky Ring)

Bruno Mars is on the cusp — the cusp, I tell you! — of 100 performances on the Strip.

Mars has added nine dates to his sellout series at Dolby Live, from Aug. 22-Sept. 3-6 (presale at Ticketmaster.com is 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday). The 15-time Grammy Award-winner is already on the books for seven shows this May and June.

Mars is on pace to hit 99 shows at the Park MGM theater on June 2. No. 100 would be Aug. 22. That figure does not include his 34 shows with Anderson .Paak in Silk Sonic.

Mars opened his run at Park MGM on NYE weekend 2018. He has already performed more shows at Dolby Live than any other headliner. Cher is next with 78 from 2017-2020, followed by Lady Gaga with 72 in her combined “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” shows from 2019-2024.

Mars’ series is in the top 10 all time, according to the most recent available data ($124.5 million for No. 9 on the list) compiled by Billboard and the @TouringMedia music-industry platform. And he’s often in the VIP enclave, taking the stage when the mood hits, at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. That place is packed, too.

