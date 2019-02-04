Bruno Mars announces 11 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Bruno Mars has announced an 11-show run at the Park Theater on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bruno Mars performs on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal @johnnykats

Production flourishes such as a giant sign spelling out Bruno Mars' name never got in the way of his low-tech charms, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at The Park Theater on the Las Vegas Strip. John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal @johnnykats

Bruno Mars and his band put up the house lights to allow all 5,185 people to snap a photo, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at The Park Theater on the Las Vegas Strip. John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal @johnnykats

Bruno Mars is rolling an 11 at Park Theater this year.

A recurring headliner at the Park MGM venue, Mars is back for 11 dates beginning April 29 and running through Sept. 14. He most recently played the Strip at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 30-31. He last performed at Park Theater in July. We’d noted his planned return to Park Theater last September.

He opened his extended residency at the theater on Dec. 30, 2016, announcing his partnership with the MGM Resorts International entertainment hall after his October 2016 release of “24K Magic,” the title of his live series.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrunoMars is bringing his 24k magic to Park Theater on select dates in April, May and September! Get your tickets Friday, February 8 at 10am PT. More information here: https://t.co/dFGiKQxlWX pic.twitter.com/pJsbdW2x9P — ParkTheaterLV (@ParkTheaterLV) February 4, 2019

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday. As was the case for Mars’ most recent shows at Park Theater (but not at T-Mobile), cell phones or smartwatches will not be permitted at the venue and will be locked in Yondr pouches for the duration of the show.

