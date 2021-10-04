Bruno Mars, Boyz II Men boost star power at Power of Love

Bruno Mars heads up a star-studded list of performers at Power of Love, set for Oct. 16 at Resorts World.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Bruno Mars presents the Icon award at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kenny Loggins (Erik Kabik Photography/ erikkabik.com)

Wanya Morris, Bobby Brown and Shawn Stockman perform during "The After Party" at Sands Showroom at The Venetian on Saturday "My Prerogative" with Ray Parker Jr., far left, and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys. (SPI Entertainment)

Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris performs during the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Singer Shawn Stockman, left, of Boyz II Men performs during a show at the Terry Fator Theatre inside the Mirage casino-hotel in Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Songwriter and vocalist Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds on the purple carpet at the 22nd annual Power of Love gala in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, April 28, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wanya Morris of The Mirage headliners Boyz II Men competes on Season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Shawn Stockman are pictured here in the audience. (Adam Taylor/ABC)

Larry and Camille Ruvo, shown in this undated photo, are being honored in May by the Nevada Ballet Theatre. (Review-Journal) Larry and Camille Ruvo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Larry Ruvo and Camille Ruvo attends the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

The Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala has consistently embraced variety and superstar oomph. This year’s event is no exception, with Bruno Mars leading the list of acts signed on for the Oct. 16 event at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The entertainment roster is further studded with such stars as rock star Kenny Loggins, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, actor Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), singer-songwriter and multiple-Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, and two-time Billboard Male Artist of the Year Charlie Wilson.

Tickets to the event are still available at keepmemoryalive.org. Power of Love is the primary fundraiser for Keep Memory Alive, the philanthropic arm of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Money raised Oct. 16 will support services, care and resources to patients and their caregivers to combat neurocognitive diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

Mars is a recurring headliner at Park Theater at Park MGM, having just finished his scheduled dates last weekend. He is expected to return to the venue in 2022. The dynamite live performer (who uses pyro to great effect) has notched eight No. 1 Billboard singles and collected 11 Grammy Awards.

Boyz II Men, most recently headliners at Mirage Theater, has won four Grammys and nine American Music Awards The vocal group has also opened for Mars on tour, including New Year’s Eve 2018 at T-Mobile Arena.

This year’s 25th annual event honors recording greats Smokey Robinson and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. Genting Berhad Chairman and CEO K.T. Lim is being presented with the Global Community Leadership Award. Lim’s company owns Resorts World.

As event organizer say in a statement, Lim is being honored “for his outstanding accomplishments and generous philanthropic support for those with neurodegenerative disease.” Lim has founded Community Chest charity organization in Malaysia, whose goal is to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Power of Love gala is a feast for foodies, too. Celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay are heading up the multicourse, gourmet dinner.

The gala was most recently held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in March 2020. The splendor of the 2021 gala is evident as Lim’s company is building a permanent events pavilion specifically for the show.

