Bruno Mars, Boyz II Men boost star power at Power of Love
Bruno Mars heads up a star-studded list of performers at Power of Love, set for Oct. 16 at Resorts World.
The Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala has consistently embraced variety and superstar oomph. This year’s event is no exception, with Bruno Mars leading the list of acts signed on for the Oct. 16 event at Resorts World Las Vegas.
The entertainment roster is further studded with such stars as rock star Kenny Loggins, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, actor Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), singer-songwriter and multiple-Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, and two-time Billboard Male Artist of the Year Charlie Wilson.
Tickets to the event are still available at keepmemoryalive.org. Power of Love is the primary fundraiser for Keep Memory Alive, the philanthropic arm of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.
Money raised Oct. 16 will support services, care and resources to patients and their caregivers to combat neurocognitive diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.
Mars is a recurring headliner at Park Theater at Park MGM, having just finished his scheduled dates last weekend. He is expected to return to the venue in 2022. The dynamite live performer (who uses pyro to great effect) has notched eight No. 1 Billboard singles and collected 11 Grammy Awards.
Boyz II Men, most recently headliners at Mirage Theater, has won four Grammys and nine American Music Awards The vocal group has also opened for Mars on tour, including New Year’s Eve 2018 at T-Mobile Arena.
This year’s 25th annual event honors recording greats Smokey Robinson and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. Genting Berhad Chairman and CEO K.T. Lim is being presented with the Global Community Leadership Award. Lim’s company owns Resorts World.
As event organizer say in a statement, Lim is being honored “for his outstanding accomplishments and generous philanthropic support for those with neurodegenerative disease.” Lim has founded Community Chest charity organization in Malaysia, whose goal is to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
The Power of Love gala is a feast for foodies, too. Celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay are heading up the multicourse, gourmet dinner.
The gala was most recently held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in March 2020. The splendor of the 2021 gala is evident as Lim’s company is building a permanent events pavilion specifically for the show.
