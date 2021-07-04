Bruno Mars’ Park Theater sales as hot as July

Bruno Mars has sold out all of his Park Theater shows, and even VIP packages priced at $6,500 covering stays at several MGM Resorts suites.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is at the bar at BetMGM Sportsbook and Bar at Park MGM, formerly known as Moneyline Sports Bar & Book. The name was changed just prior to the pandemic. The last time I was in here was February 2020, when I met Mike Eruzione, who was in town for a 40th anniversary celebration for the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Across the hotel, Bruno Mars is reopening this weekend at Park Theater. He has sold out all of his dates through this month. He’s also sold out “The Trip to Mars” VIP packages, including the “24 Karat Gold” offer, which is three nights at a select MGM Resorts “super suite” at Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, Park MGM/NoMad or MGM Grand; four VIP suites to a Mars show; and $500 in F&B credit.

The entire package costs $6,529. Other somewhat scaled-down VIP deals were priced at $3,200 and $2,500. The company has not made such lavish offers for a Park Theater residency, and they sold out, reinforcing the demand for entertainment at all price points in Las Vegas.

A Miley high

Miley Cyrus’ performance opening Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday night is being simulcast in the resort.

Make that, ON the resort.

Cyrus’ show, set to start at 9 p.m., is being beamed to the general public on Resorts World’s 100,000-square-foot LED display on its west tower. Genting Boulevard is being closed to create a July 4 block party, creating a Strip version of the Fremont Street Experience. No cover. Have fun. Be safe.

Eddie’s back

Eddie Griffin, a man who makes us laugh, is back at The Theatre inside the Sahara Las Vegas at 8 p.m. July 26. His returning residency runs Mondays through Wednesdays. Griffin’s residencies date to the days of The King’s Room at the Rio (now the Comedy Cellar) for eight years ending in 2018. He opened at The Sayers Club at then-SLS in May of that year.

Griffin’s most recent film work includes a cameo as a pastor in “A Star is Born,” and a small role in 2020’s “The Comeback Trail,” which featured Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman.

Griffin is actually in a new room at Sahara. The Theatre is the former Foundry at Sahara (earlier SLS), and is now the third post-pandemic venue formally named Theater or Theatre on the Strip, joining Virgin Hotels and Resorts World.

More funny

Bill Burr blew through The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, selling the place out three times in two nights. Upcoming shows at the club include Rise Against (Aug. 20), Dane Cook (Aug. 21), Sech (Aug. 28), Death Cab for Cutie (Sept. 15), John Legend (Sept. 18), Quinn XCII (Oct. 3), Billy Idol (Oct. 16, 17, 22 and 23), Old Dominion (Nov. 5 and 6), Evanescene + Halestorm (Nov. 12) and Cody Jinks (Dec. 2 and 3).

The Chelsea has established itself as a chic, and versatile, setting for comedy and music during its decadelong run. Over the past few years I’ve caught Bob Dylan, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Duran Duran and Imagine Dragons, all at The Chelsea.

Rock it

All roads for the “Rock of Ages” revival appear headed for the former 1 Oak Nightclub, since renamed the Capri Room (likely for the island, or maybe the style of pants) at The Mirage. The show was once all but certain to be headed for the mezzanine level at Planet Hollywood Resort. Not today. Look for a March revival at Pants Island.

Courting us

Opera Las Vegas returns to live performances this month. The company is presenting the West Coast premiere of the musical comedy “Scalia/Ginsburg” from Thursday through July 11. Derrick Wang’s one-act opera is set for the Thomas & Mack Moot Court Facility at the Boyd Law School at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.

Wang’s 70-minute production centers on the unlikely friendship of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia, who shared a passion for opera. As they sing, “We are different. We are one.” Mary Beth Nelson plays RBG, Aldo Perrelli is Scalia, and Gabriel Manro portrays The Commentator.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 3 p.m. Friday and July 11. Tickets range from $45-$125 (lottery for a pair of free tickets for each performance is also in place), go to operalasvegas.com for info.

I’ll have this …

The charred octopus at Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace. This is a dining adventure of pasta, insalati, antipasti, lotsa-more pasta. I didn’t even think of ordering a steak. Flay’s new restaurant has overtaken the Mesa Grill space. Beautiful night. I didn’t even mind that the famous Joe Louis statue was moved across the floor from its original spot near the entrance.

Cool Hang Alert

Maybe a hot hang alert, but Craig Morgan and Clay Walker co-headline Fremont Street Experience’s July Fourth party as part of FSE’s Downtown Rocks series. Walker (not to be confused with “swelter”) is at 6 p.m. on 1st Street Stage. Morgan is 8 p.m. on 3rd Street Stage.

Plaza memories

Many years ago, as a kid in Pocatello, Idaho, and later Chico, California, I listened to Vin Scully’s radio play-by-play for Los Angeles Dodgers games. The signal only carried over so many miles at night on KDWN-AM from the FABULOUS Union Plaza Hotel.

The first memories I ever had of Las Vegas was that call, through the static, from the Union Plaza, a place I could only imagine. Now I live just a half-mile from the Plaza, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. I’ve spent many fun times at Jonathan Jossel’s hotel, at Oscar Goodman’s dinner series shows, at its classic showroom and events at Core Arena. The Plaza will always be special.

