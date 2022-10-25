Bruno Mars returning solo residency to Dolby Live

Expect a new version of Bruno Mars’ hit show when the superstar relaunches in January.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are shown in their Silk Sonic residency production at Dolby Live at Park MGM. (John Esparza)

Bruno Mars has drawn a 10 for 2023 at Dolby Live.

The popular pop superstar has added that many shows in January and February at the Park MGM theater. As anticipated, Mars’ two New Year’s Eve shows forecast his residency extension. The dates run from Jan. 25 to Valentine’s Day. Tickets start at $99.50 (not including fees), on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com

Mars has headlined at Park Theater, later renamed Dolby Live, since New Year’s Eve 2016. His Silk Sonic partnership with Anderson .Paak was a hot-selling residency, as crowds responded to the show’s throwback ’70s-funk vibe. The response was usually rampant grooving.

Expect a retooled show, as Mars performed essentially the same rocking production from 2017-2020. Expect “24K Magic,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Uptown Funk” (which some Vegas musicians refer to as “the national anthem,” for its ubiquitousness).

We hope Mars also retains “I Took Your Phones Away,” his anthem to locking up cell phones, which is his greatest hit that has not been recorded.

