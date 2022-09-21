80°F
Bruno Mars sets New Year’s Eve plans on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 8:56 am
 
Every Bruno Mars show seems like New Year’s Eve. So it makes sense he will actually perform to usher in the new Year with performances Dec. 30-31 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Tickets for the two shows are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. They start at $140 (not including fees).

Mars is once more headlining outside his Silk Sonic partnership with Anderson .Paak, which has been a hit residency at Dolby Live. Mars has played Park MGM in previous NYE parties, including last year when he announced Usher’s incoming residency. He’s also played T-Mobile Arena and the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

