Bruno Mars sets New Year’s Eve show at Dolby Live

Bruno Mars has added four shows, including New Year’s Eve, at the newly minted Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Bruno Mars attends the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Larry Ruvo, Bruno Mars and Camille Ruvo attend the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Bruno Mars is shown during his introduction of Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds at the 25th Keep Memory Alive gala at Resorts World Las Vegas is shown on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bruno Mars appeared at a Las Vegas gala on Saturday night. Next, he’s leading the Strip’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Mars has added four dates at what is now known as Dolby Live at Park MGM, Dec. 17-18 and also Dec. 30-31. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, starting at $99.50.

Mars closed his recent run at Park Theater on Oct. 1-2. Saturday he introduced his friend and collaborator Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, an honoree at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala dinner and concert at Resorts World Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.