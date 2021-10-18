Bruno Mars sets New Year’s Eve show at Dolby Live
Bruno Mars has added four shows, including New Year’s Eve, at the newly minted Dolby Live at Park MGM.
Bruno Mars appeared at a Las Vegas gala on Saturday night. Next, he’s leading the Strip’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
Mars has added four dates at what is now known as Dolby Live at Park MGM, Dec. 17-18 and also Dec. 30-31. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, starting at $99.50.
Mars closed his recent run at Park Theater on Oct. 1-2. Saturday he introduced his friend and collaborator Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, an honoree at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala dinner and concert at Resorts World Las Vegas.
