Bryan Scofield leaves KTNV Channel 13

Bryan Scofield is shown in a selfie posted on his Facebook page on Oct. 15, 2018, two days before he left KTNV Channel 13. (Facebook)

Bryan Scofield is shown with co-anchor Tricia Kean on a Facebook post on Aug. 18, 2018. Scofield left KTNV Channel 13 on Oct. 17. (Facebook)

Those checking in about this issue via e-mail and text can know this: Longtime KTNV Channel 13 meteorologist Bryan Scofield is indeed off the air.

The popular broadcaster and ABC affiliate split ways on formally on Oct. 17. Scofield is a 20-year news personality, and is the latest veteran broadcaster to leave KTNV this year. Long-running anchor Steve Wolford departed the station in April.

Also, several department heads have left KTNV this year, and meteorologist Karla Huelga Knepper left the station in June after her contract was not renewed. (As a matter of disclosure, I appear on Wednesdays on KTNV’s Midday program.)

KTNV General Manager Chris Way confirmed the shuffle in his station’s weather lineup, and that a replacement for Scofield is being sought; industry ads list a meteorologist position open at the station. Otherwise, Way said he could not comment on personnel matters.

