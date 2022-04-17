86°F
BTS leaves Las Vegas with ‘Bulletproof’ message

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2022 - 3:30 pm
 
BTS performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Bighit Music)
BTS left Las Vegas under a purple plume this weekend. The band’s going-away gift was an announcement on the Allegiant Stadium video screens.

The message “2022.06.10” was at the end of a minutelong video broadcast at Sunday’s fourth and final, sold-out show at Allegiant. That is the release date for their upcoming album, which is expected to be titled “We Are Bulletproof,” as that was the video’s tag line.

The band’s label, Big Hit Music, posted a statement on BTS’ Weverse fan community, “BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

Along with its sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium, BTS also filled MGM Grand Garden for four viewing events of the Las Vegas shows. In all, the band sold about 200,000 tickets for its four live shows and viewing events in Vegas (with Allegiant’s full capacity trimmed to about 40,000 because of the production’s staging). And that is a conservative estimate.

BTS’ most recent album was 2020’s “BE.” Since that release, the band has issued such hits as “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and the Coldplay collaboration, “My Universe.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

